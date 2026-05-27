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Govt Sanctions Over 60% Manpower Boost For ED

The ministry revised the ED's strength by 1,227 personnel across its six cadres, which include the executive, legal, and adjudication verticals that form the core of its investigation setup, officials said.

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Govt Sanctions Over 60% Manpower Boost For ED
Photo source: PTI

 The Union government on Wednesday sanctioned a significant manpower boost for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), authorising more than 1,200 additional investigators and staff for the anti-money laundering agency.

Officials told PTI that the Ministry of Finance had approved the much-awaited cadre restructuring of the agency after 15 years, enhancing its workforce by more than 60 per cent -- from 2,029 to 3,256.

The ministry revised the ED's strength by 1,227 personnel across its six cadres, which include the executive, legal, and adjudication verticals that form the core of its investigation setup, officials said.

Of this total, 803 additional officials have been added to the rank of Assistant Enforcement Officer, 606 to Enforcement Officer, and 531 to Assistant Director of Enforcement.

The agency's last cadre restructuring was undertaken in 2011.

The 70-year-old agency implements the criminal provisions of two stringent laws -- the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA), in addition to the civil sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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