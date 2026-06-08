'God Save Us If This How You Want Delhi To Live': HC To Centre Amid Gymkhana Row

The Delhi High Court on Monday questioned the Central government's efforts to take back control of key properties in Lutyens' Delhi, including the Delhi Gymkhana Club and the Polo Ground, cautioning that the loss of scarce green spaces could further strain the capital's urban environment.

Hearing a plea filed by the Indian Polo Association challenging an eviction notice issued by the government, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna made strong observations on the importance of preserving open spaces in Delhi.

"Delhi will choke. God save us all if this is how you want Delhi to live," the court remarked, questioning the long-term impact of reducing green cover in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area.

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The court observed that Delhi's green cover is already shrinking and voiced concern over the potential loss of some of the city's remaining open spaces.

It also pressed the government on its intended use of the land, questioning whether the reclaimed area could eventually be used for high-rise developments.

"The little breather we have in the NDMC area is also going to go and all of us are going to suffocate and die," the court observed during the hearing.

Appearing for the Centre, Central Government Standing Counsel Ashish Dixit defended the decision, arguing that the land was required for public and defence-related purposes.

He submitted that space in Central Delhi is limited and that key government functions need to operate from the area.

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The High Court disposed of the Indian Polo Association's plea after directing the Patiala House Court to expeditiously hear and decide the association's application seeking a stay on the eviction notice.

The trial court has been asked to take up the matter on Wednesday.

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