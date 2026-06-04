Delhi Launches Month-Long Fire Safety Drive After Hauz Rani Tragedy Kills 21

The Delhi government has started a month-long fire safety crackdown after a major fire in a guest house in Malviya Nagar's Hauz Rani locality killed 21 people on Wednesday, reported PTI. The victims included 12 foreigners from African countries, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and other nations.

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The incident took place at Flourish Stay B&B in the Hauz Rani area, where a fire broke out early in the morning in the five-storey guest house. Delhi Police arrested building owner Lavkesh Bajaj hours after the incident. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Following the incident, authorities will now inspect hotels, guest houses and commercial buildings across the city to check compliance with safety regulations. The decision was taken at an emergency high-level review meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood, the report said.

Senior officials from the Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Fire Service and Delhi Disaster Management Authorities attended the key meeting. The compliance drive will begin on June 4.

Joint inspection teams comprising district administrations, Delhi Police, MCD and the Delhi Fire Service will inspect hotels, guest houses, lodges, inns, nursing homes, coaching centres, restaurants and other vulnerable commercial establishments.

Authorities have been directed to shut down non-compliant premises and close hotel rooms operating beyond permitted capacity. Establishments found violating fire safety, building or licensing norms will face sealing and legal action.

The Home Department has been designated as the nodal agency for the drive. The chief secretary and Delhi Police commissioner will oversee implementation, while district-level teams will carry out enforcement and inspections across the city.

“The Home Department, GNCTD, will serve as the nodal department and lead a coordinated campaign with all concerned agencies to ensure compliance with fire safety norms and prevent recurrence of such incidents,” the LG Office said, a Hindustan Times report said.

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Departments have also been asked to spread awareness about fire safety rules among commercial establishments and resident welfare associations (RWAs). Establishments and RWAs have been directed to check their fire-fighting systems, water tanks and water supply arrangements. Additionally, authorities will also launch a dedicated helpline and email service within a week to allow people to report fire safety violations.

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