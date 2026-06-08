CUET UG Answer Key 2026 Likely To Be OUT Soon; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download

The CUET UG 2026 rescheduled examination sessions wrapped up on Sunday, June 7, 2026, with impacted candidates finishing their exams at specified centres throughout India. These students had missed the opportunity to take their tests on May 30 due to the TCS iON server malfunction. The two-day rescheduled period on June 6 and June 7 has successfully completed the CUET UG 2026 examination process for all remaining candidates.

With the rescheduled sessions now wrapped up, the NTA is preparing to release the provisional answer key and open the challenge window for the answer key in the second week of June 2026. The response sheet will allow candidates to compare their marked answers with the official answer key and estimate their scores.

CUET UG 2026 Answer Key: Direct Link

The direct link to download CUET UG 2026 Answer Key will be made available here > Direct Link

CUET UG 2026 Answer Key: How To Download?

Step 1: Go to cuet.nta.nic.in, the official CUET webpage.

Step 2: Click on "Provisional CUET UG 2026 Answer Key" from the homepage.

Step 3: Input your application number and password.

Step 4: Type in the security pin provided.

Step 5: Next, hit the "Submit" button.

Step 6: Your screen will display the CUET 2026 result.

Step 7: Check & download a copy of results for future use.

CUET UG 2026 Answer Key: What Next?

The Common University Entrance Examination for Undergraduates (CUET UG) 2026 acts as the gateway for undergraduate enrolment to over 250 state, deemed, and private institutions. CUET UG 2026 result is expected to be announced after release of final answer key.

Upon releasing the CUET UG Results for 2026, universities publish admission announcements, which detail cut-off scores and counselling timelines. Applicants need to register separately on university websites and complete preference surveys. Seats are allocated based on CUET scores, merit positions, and course preferences.

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