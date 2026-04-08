CUET UG 2026 Photo Discrepancy Alert: NTA Asks Candidates To Upload Validation Certificates By April 10

The National Testing Agency has released a notification concerning photograph inconsistencies in CUET UG 2026 applications, urging affected candidates to finalise the profile validation prior to the examination, which is to be held between May 11 and May 31, 2026.

CUET UG 2026 examination applicant photo inconsistency issue

The verification process revealed inconsistencies in the photographs submitted by the candidate. Some applicants provided various identification documents apart from Aadhaar cards. In many instances, live images were inconsistent with the records. These records were cross-referenced with data from UIDAI. Authorities expressed concerns regarding identity verification and authenticity assessments.

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CUET UG 2026 identity validation procedure and documentation

The agency has permitted candidates to clear discrepancies at this time. Affected candidates are required to upload a signed validation certificate online. This certificate must feature a recent image of the candidate. It needs to be attested by school or college officials.

If unavailable, a Class I Gazetted Officer may validate. Officials such as a Tehsildar, SDM, or District Magistrate are acceptable. NRI candidates can seek certification from Indian Embassy officials. Candidates are expected to upload documents in PDF format exclusively. The upload link will be dispatched to registered email addresses. This will be active from April 7 to April 10.

Follow this guide to clear discrepancy by uploading signed validation certificate

Step 1: Check registered email for verification link information.

Step 2: Prepare a signed and attested certificate document.

Step 3: Attach a recent photograph with the necessary validation signature.

Step 4: Upload the certificate in PDF format using the provided link.

Step 5: Retain a printed copy for examination day verification.

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CUET UG 2026 Application & Exam Timetable

Officials recently announced the CUET UG 2026 exam dates. The examinations will take place from May 11 to 31. The application submission period was from Jan. 3 to Feb. 4. A correction phase was available from February 23-26.

CUET UG 2026 examination day guidelines

Candidates must bring a printed certificate to examination centres. This document will be scrutinised during the physical verification process. Officials advised candidates to adhere to instructions meticulously before the exam. They should regularly consult the official website for the latest updates. Help desk services remain accessible for candidate assistance enquiries.

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