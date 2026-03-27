JEE Main 2026: NTA Set To Roll Out Admit Cards For JEE Main Session 2 — Check Expected Release Date

The National Testing Agency organises JEE Main for entry into engineering courses across India. With the JEE Main session 2 exam set to be conducted for early April, the admit card is anticipated to be released shortly on the official website.

This document is vital for candidates attending the exam, as it includes important information such as the address of the exam centre, exam date, shift timings, and essential instructions. Therefore, students should remain vigilant and download their admit card as soon as it is available online.

Also Read: NTA Reopens Registrations For JEE Main 2026 Session 2: Here's What Candidates Need To Know

JEE Main Session 2 Projected Release Date

The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 admit card is projected to be released in the final week of March 2026. Based on the exam timetable and usual release trends, NTA typically issues admit cards a few days prior to the exam starting. Given that the first exam is set for April 2, the admit card will likely be accessible between March 28 and March 30, 2026. After it is released, candidates will be able to download it directly from the official site by logging into their accounts.

Steps to download the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 admit card

Step 1. Visit the official JEE Main website

Step 2. Click on the Session 2 admit card link

Step 3. Open the candidate login page

Step 4. Enter application number and password/date of birth

Step 5. Submit the login details

Step 6. View the admit card on the screen

Step 7. Download and save the PDF file

Step 8. Take printouts for exam day

Also Read: JEE Main 2026: Two Kerala Candidates Score Perfect 100 NTA In Paper 2A, 2B

Candidates need to obtain their admit card online from the official NTA portal. It is crucial to verify all information listed on the admit card immediately after downloading it, and if any discrepancies are noted, students should reach out to the authorities before the exam date.

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