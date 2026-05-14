Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed BSTC Admit Card Announced Today — Check Direct Link And How To Download

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), located in Kota, will issue the admit cards for the Rajasthan D.El.Ed (General/Sanskrit) course today, May 14, for the Pre D.El.Ed (BSTC) examination.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can head over to the official website, predeledraj2026.com, to obtain their hall tickets. The admit card is for the Pre D.El.Ed (BSTC) Examination 2026, which is aimed at facilitating admission into D.El.Ed General and Sanskrit programmes provided in teacher training institutions throughout Rajasthan.

ALSO READ | HBSE Class 10th Result 2026 To Be OUT Soon LIVE: Check Direct Link And Guide To Download Scorecard

Rajasthan BSTC admit card: Follow this guide to check & download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official site at predeledraj2026.com

Step 2: Select the "Admit Card" option found on the main page

Step 3: Input your registration ID and password in the login box

Step 4: Submit the information

Step 5: The Rajasthan BSTC Admission Ticket 2026 will show up on your screen

Step 6: Download and save the admit card for future reference

Download admit Card: Direct link

Rajasthan BSTC 2026: Exam Timeline

The official timetable indicates that the Rajasthan BSTC exam 2026 is set to take place on May 20, 2026, at numerous examination venues statewide. The university has emphasised that without a valid admit card, candidates will be prohibited from entering the examination venue.

The Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed. exam takes place annually to facilitate entrance into diploma-level teacher training courses within the state. This examination will be held across various districts in Rajasthan, overseen by VMOU, Kota. Aspirants are encouraged to frequently visit the official website for the most current information concerning the admit card issuance and exam instructions.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Exam Dates 2026 Announced By MSBSHSE ; Check Details Here

Officials announced that examination centres will rigorously check candidates' identification credentials. Each applicant must bring a photo ID along with their admission tickets. Candidates who arrive without the necessary documents can be denied entry into exam hall.

Authorities have instructed students to arrive at the centres prior to the officially stated reporting time. Students are urged to promptly report any errors found on their downloaded admission tickets.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.