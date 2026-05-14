Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Exam Dates 2026 Announced By MSBSHSE ; Check Details Here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the schedule for the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) supplementary exams for June-July 2026. These examinations are set to begin statewide on June 16.

As per the board's announcement, a comprehensive date-wise examination timetable has been published on the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The written and practical examinations for the Higher Secondary Certificate (Std. 12th) and Secondary School Certificate (Std. 10th), will be conducted by the nine divisional boards of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education—Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan during the following periods in June-July 2026.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Exam Dates

The HSC supplementary written exams will be held from June 16 through July 8, while the SSC supplementary written exams are scheduled from June 16 to June 30. Additionally, practical and oral exams for SSC students will be held during the same timeframe.

The board has made it clear that the printed schedule given to secondary schools, higher secondary institutions, and junior colleges prior to the examinations will be deemed final. Students are encouraged to disregard any timetables shared through unofficial channels, social media, or alternative sources. The board has stated it will not be accountable for any issues arising from reliance on unauthorised or viral timetables.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Exam Schedule

State Board Chairman Dr. Trigun Kulkarni mentioned that efforts are underway to announce the supplementary examination results by July 15.

These supplementary examinations offer students another chance to pass subjects they did not succeed in during the regular board examinations, enabling them to proceed with their academic admissions without the risk of losing an academic year.

Sr. No. Details Higher Secondary Certificate (Std. 12th) Exam Period (General, Bifocal & Vocational Courses, including Online Exams for IT & General Knowledge) Secondary School Certificate (Std. 10th) Exam Period 1 Written Examination Tuesday, June 16, 2026, to Wednesday, July 08, 2026 Tuesday, June 16, 2026, to Tuesday, June 30, 2026 2 Practical, Grade, Oral & Internal Assessment, and NSQF Vocational Practical Exams Tuesday, June 16, 2026, to Wednesday, July 08, 2026 (Including practical exams for IT & General Knowledge) Tuesday, June 16, 2026, to Tuesday, June 30, 2026

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Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Exam Timetable

Direct link to access HSC Board Exam Timetable June–July (General & Bifocal): Link 1

Direct link to access HSC Board Exam Timetable June–July (Vocational Courses): Link 1

Direct link to access SSC Board Exam Timetable June–July: Link 1

MSBSHSE 2026: Class 10 Results

A total of 1,555,026 students signed up for the examination, with 1,542,472 of them actually appearing the test. From this total, 1,420,486 candidates successfully passed, leading to an overall pass rate of 92.09%.

MSBSHSE 2026: Class 12 Results

A total of 1,444,713 regular students registered the test through nine divisional boards, including Science, Arts, Commerce, vocational disciplines, and ITI streams. From this total, 1,433,058 students appeared for the exam and 1,286,843 successfully passed, leading to an overall success rate of 89.79%.

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