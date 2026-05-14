HBSE Class 10th Result 2026 To Be OUT Soon LIVE: Check Direct Link And Guide To Download Scorecard

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is set to announce the Class 10 results for 2026 today, May 14. These results are anticipated to be declared at 12 PM via an official press conference at the HBSE headquarters. Following the formal announcement, the mark sheets will be accessible online on the board's official website.

This year, approximately 2.78 lakh students took part in the HBSE class 10th examinations which were held from February 26 to March 20, 2026. Once released, students will have the ability to retrieve their results through the official portal of the Haryana Board of School Education at bseh.org.in.

The result date and time were confirmed by Pawan Kumar, Chairman of BSEH through the social media.

HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Ways To Check Results

bseh.org

results.digilocker.gov.in

SMS

UMANG App

HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Direct Links

Result Link 1 : https://bseh.org.in/

Result Link 2 : https://results.digilocker.gov.in/

HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: How to Check Results On Haryana Board Website

Step 1: Visit the website bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the '2026 Secondary Examination Results' link featured on the homepage.

Step 3: Choose the type of examination for which you wish to view the results.

Step 4: Input your roll number along with your date of birth in the designated fields.

Step 5: Complete the captcha code displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Press the 'Search' button to access your results and marksheet.

Step 7: Download and store the marksheet for future reference.

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HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: How to Check Results Via SMS

The matric students can also check their HBSE Class 10 results through SMS. Students need to type: RESULTHB10 followed by a space and official Roll Number, and send the text to 56263.

HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: How to Check Results Via DigiLocker

Go to the DigiLocker official website: results.digilocker.gov.in.

Sign in to your account.

Navigate to the 'Education' section under categories and click on ' Board of School Education Haryana '.

'. Select Class 10 Marksheet.

Input your Roll Number and Year as mentioned on your admit card.

View and download your verified PDF HBSE Class 10 marksheet.

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HBSE Class 10 Result: Minimum passing marks

According to the Haryana Board's evaluation criteria, pupils are required to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in every subject to be eligible for passing the HBSE Class 10 examinations. Those who do not fulfil this basic requirement will be required to take compartment exams that will be organised later.

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HBSE Class 10 Result: Pass Trends

The Haryana Board of School Education documented an overall success rate of 92.49% in the Class 10 examinations for 2025, indicating a decrease from the prior year's 95.22%, based on recent data.

Female students consistently outshine their male counterparts in both years, with a pass rate for girls at 94.06% in 2025 in contrast to 96.32% in 2024, while boys achieved 91.07% and 94.22% respectively.

Year Overall Pass % Girls Boys 2025 92.49% 94.06% 91.07% 2024 95.22% 96.32% 94.22% 2023 65.43% 69.81% 61.41%

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