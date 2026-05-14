Mamata Banerjee Appears In Calcutta HC In Lawyer's Robe Over Post-Poll Violence Case

Trinamool Congress supremo and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared before the Calcutta High Court on Thursday wearing a lawyer's black gown to personally argue a public interest litigation concerning alleged post-poll violence in the state following the 2026 Assembly elections.

Banerjee, a qualified advocate, arrived at the court accompanied by senior TMC MP and petitioner Kalyan Banerjee, his son Shirshanya Bandopadhyay, and lawyer Baiswanor Chatterjee.

Appearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, Banerjee argued that West Bengal is “not a bulldozer state” and accused the police of failing to register FIRs filed by targeted TMC workers.

According to submissions made during the hearing, Banerjee highlighted the deaths of at least 10 TMC supporters, the destruction of nearly 150 party offices, and alleged attacks on women and children.

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Mamata Banerjee told the Calcutta High Court on Thursday that there had been large-scale violence after the recently conducted legislative assembly polls in the state.

According to the petition reported by the media, several party leaders and workers were allegedly forced to flee their homes after the polls, while many of them were attacked "because of their association with the Trinamool Congress."

The Trinamool Congress also backed the move publicly through a social media statement, saying, “Our Hon'ble Chairperson Smt @MamataOfficial personally reached the Calcutta High Court today to argue in a matter concerning the widespread post-poll violence unleashed across Bengal by @BJP4Bengal.”

The party asserted that once again, Banerjee has shown what "truly sets her apart."

“She NEVER abandons the people of Bengal in their hour of need. She NEVER stops fighting for truth, justice, and constitutional values. And time and again, she rises above the politics of hatred with unmatched COMPASSION, COURAGE, and CONVICTION.”

“Whether confronting the injustice of SIR or standing firm against the unruly conduct of @BJP4India, she continues to prove that there is truly NO LEADER LIKE HER in the country today,” the TMC said.

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