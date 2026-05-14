DA Hike Alert: Tamil Nadu Hikes Dearness Allowance By 2% For State Govt Staff, Teachers

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced a 2% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners, raising the rate from 58% to 60% with retrospective effect from January 1, 2026.

The decision was announced by the government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and is expected to benefit nearly 16 lakh government employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners across the state.

In an official statement, the government said the administration has been implementing several welfare measures focused on public welfare and acknowledged the important role played by government employees and teachers in designing and executing these schemes.

The state government noted that the Union government had earlier increased the Dearness Allowance for Central government employees from 58% to 60% effective January 1, 2026. Following this revision, the Chief Minister directed that the enhanced DA rate also be extended to Tamil Nadu government employees and teachers.

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The government said the DA revision would result in an additional annual financial commitment of around Rs 1,230 crore for the state exchequer.

It added that the required allocation would be made while keeping in mind the welfare of government employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners.

Dearness Allowance is a cost-of-living adjustment paid to government employees and pensioners to help offset the impact of inflation. Revisions in DA typically follow changes announced by the Central government and are closely watched by state government employees across India.

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