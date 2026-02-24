JEE Main 2026: Two Kerala Candidates Score Perfect 100 NTA In Paper 2A, 2B

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Paper 2, wherein Suryathejus S from Kerala achieved an impeccable score of 100 NTA in Paper 2A (B Arch), while Gowri Sankar V, also from Kerala, matched this with a 100 NTA score in Paper 2B (B Planning).

Participants who undertook the January session JEE (Main) 2026 Paper 2 can view their results on the official site at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the official press release, the JEE (Main) 2026 Paper 2 (B.Arch and B.Planning) exam was held on Jan. 29, 2026, in a single session across 426 centers in 316 cities, including 12 locations outside of India.

A total of 64,786 candidates registered for Paper 2A (B Arch), with 45,452 appearing, resulting in an attendance rate of 70.16%. Furthermore, 32,366 candidates registered for Paper 2B (B Planning), with 21,067 taking part yielded an attendance of 65.09%.

The assessment also took place in 12 cities beyond India — including Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Lagos, Washington, and Abu Dhabi.

JEE Main Paper 2 January 2026 Results: Leading female candidates in Paper 2A and 2B

Among the female participants, Nivandathi Venkatesh from Tamil Nadu took the lead as the top female scorer in Paper 2A (B.Arch) with an NTA score of 99.9955998. In a similar fashion, Angel M Febin from Kerala excelled among female participants in Paper 2B (B.Planning) with an NTA score of 99.9335454.

How NTA scores are computed

The NTA has made it clear that NTA scores are normalized values across multiple shifts of the exam and are determined by the relative performance of all candidates who took the test in a specific shift. The actual marks achieved by candidates are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each shift.

Formula for NTA score

100 × (Number of candidates in the shift with raw score equal to or less than the candidate) / (Total number of candidates in the shift) These NTA scores play a crucial role in compiling the merit list and assessing eligibility for subsequent stages of admission.

Erstwhile, the enrollment procedure for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 (April term) is in progress on the official site. The final day to submit applications is Feb. 25, 2026.

The April term exam is slated to take place from April 2 to April 9, 2026, across two shifts 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The NTA has also announced that the correction phase for Session 2 will commence shortly after the application deadline.

