ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Tickets For Semis, Final Go On Sale — Where To Buy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced the sale of tickets for the semifinals and the final of the ongoing Men's ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The tickets went on sale on Feb. 24 from 7 p.m. The BCCI released a statement on their official website and on X.

Fans will get their first chance to secure seats for the first semi-final on March 4, the second semi-final on March 5, and the grand finale on March 8. The first semifinal remains a floating venue, with the match to be held either at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo or Eden Gardens in Kolkata, depending on which teams qualify.

The second semifinal, meanwhile, is locked in for the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, a ground known for high-scoring thrillers. Tickets will be available to purchase at tickets.t20worldcup.com.

Qualification scenarios could reshape the map:

If Pakistan make the semi-finals, they will automatically play semifinal 1 in Colombo.

If Pakistan miss out but Sri Lanka qualify - and face anyone other than India - then Sri Lanka will host the game in Colombo.

If neither situation unfolds, or if India are drawn against Sri Lanka, semifinal 1 will shift to Kolkata.

The venue for the final also hinges on Pakistan's journey. The title clash is scheduled for Ahmedabad, but if Pakistan reach the final, the match will be shifted to Colombo. In case a venue change affects ticket-holders, organisers have assured full refunds for any tickets bought for matches that eventually move to alternate stadiums.

India have their work cut out if they have any hopes of reaching the semis, let alone the final, as they suffered a heavy loss against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Feb. 22. India's net run rate took a tanking and now sits at -3.800. West Indies' subsequent thrashing of Zimbabwe has given them a net run rate of +5.350.

Suryakumar Yadav's team have to beat both the Windies and Zimbabwe and hope that the Proteas beat the men from teh Caribbean. If neither scenario ensues, India will crash out of their home world cup.

