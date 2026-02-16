JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result OUT: How To Check And Download

National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the Session 1 results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main today (Feb. 16).

For the nine questions dropped across multiple shifts, full marks for those questions will be awarded to all candidates who appear for that particular shift.

Candidates who appeared for the test will be able to access their scorecards by logging in with their application number and password on the official JEE Main website. The agency is also expected to publish the cut-off scores alongside the results.

JEE Main Session 1 Result: Steps To Check

Candidates awaiting their JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results can follow these steps to access their scorecards online, as outlined by the National Testing Agency:

Visit the official JEE Main results portal jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, locate the “Final Answer Keys of JEE(Main)-2026 [Session-I] [Paper-I (B.E. / B.Tech)]” link under the ‘Latest News' section.

Enter your application number and password on the login page.

Submit the details and navigate to the results section.

Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

Jee Main Answer Key.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Candidates can no longer raise objections to the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 provisional answer key, with the deadline having ended on Feb. 6.

Following scrutiny of the submitted challenges, the NTA is expected to issue the final answer key, which will form the basis of the results. JEE Main scores are used for entry into a range of undergraduate courses such as engineering, architecture and planning at participating colleges and universities across India.

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 was conducted in a computer-based format between Jan. 21 and 29. The test was held in two daily shifts, with the morning session running from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by an afternoon slot from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The NTA has made it clear that no requests for re-evaluation or score verification will be accepted once results are declared.

The agency also stated that it will not engage in any correspondence on such matters. Candidates found to have resorted to unfair means during the examination will have their results withheld.

