JEE Main 2026 Result OUT: Steps To Check Session 1 Score Card at jeemain.nta.nic

The final answer key for the JEE Main January session of 2026 has been unveiled, allowing candidates to access and download the PDF of the final answer key on the official website—jeemain.nta.nic.in. The 2026 JEE Main results and merit list have also been published and can be downloaded from the official portal – jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main examination took place on January 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28.

Follow these steps to check your result

Step 1: Navigate to the official JEE Main site – jeemain.nta.nic.in and the NTA portal – nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the specified JEE Main 2026 outcome

Step 3: In the subsequent window, enter your JEE Main application ID, birth date, and password

Step 4: Submit the information and retrieve the JEE Main 2026 result for the January session exam.

How to find out your Raw Score

To determine your raw score, align the Final Answer Key with your submitted response sheet utilizing the following grading system:

Right Answer: For each accurate match, accumulate +4 points. Wrong Answer: For every incorrect response, subtract -1 point.

Dropped Question: If any question is marked as "Drop" in the final key, all candidates who participated in that particular shift will receive full marks (+4) in accordance with NTA regulations.

Numerical Value Questions: In section B, marks are granted exclusively for correct answers, while negative marking (-1) still applies for errors.

Omitted questions

NTA has removed nine questions from the definitive answer key. These revisions come in response to the concerns expressed by candidates during the answer key dispute period, which was available from February 4 to February 6.

Follow these steps to download the final answer key.

Step 1: Go to the official site—jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the link for the final answer key 2026. PDF of JEE Main

Step 3: The PDF of the JEE Main final answer key 2026 will show up on your display for downloading

Step 4: Download the JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF and print out a physical copy.

Marks for omitted questions

According to NTA regulations, when a question is omitted, all candidates who responded to that question receive full credit. In certain instances, candidates who attended the exam might also benefit based on the official grading guidelines.

The omitted questions are distributed across various shifts of the January session. The ultimate scores and percentiles will be computed after taking these adjustments into account.

