NTA Reopens Registrations For JEE Main 2026 Session 2: Here's What Candidates Need To Know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application portal for JEE Main 2026 Session 2, in response to pleas from applicants who failed to finish their registration or fee payment before the cutoff. The application portal will now be accessible. However, the registration will close on March 13, 2026, at 9 pm. The cutoff for completing the fee payment is March 13, 2026, at 11:50 pm.

Candidates can apply by visiting the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Those with existing credentials from Session 1 can log in directly, while new applicants must undertake a fresh registration.

JEE Main contenders who have submitted their application, paid the exam fee for the January session and wish to take part in JEE Main 2026 Session 2 must log in using their previous application number and password. These candidates are now required to select the following options.

Subject (document) Language of the examination paper Eligibility state code List of examination locations based on available choices. Academic qualification information (Grade 10 and Grade 12). Payment of fees

As per the official timetable, the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 examination is scheduled to take place from April 2 to April 9, 2026. The distribution of admit cards is anticipated to released 3-4 days prior to the examination dates.

Eligibility requirements

The eligibility requirements indicate that candidates who completed Class 12 or an equivalent assessment in 2024 or 2025, as well as those taking the examination in 2026, can apply. There are no age limitations for participating in JEE Main 2026 Session 2.

JEE Main acts as the crucial entrance test for securing a place in India's engineering colleges such as the NITs, IIITs, and various Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). Additionally, it functions as the qualifying assessment for JEE Advanced, which decides admission into the IITs.

