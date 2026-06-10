CUET UG 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Tomorrow: How To Object, Direct Link Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be shutting down the objection window for the CUET UG 2026 preliminary answer key on Thursday, June 11. Candidates who participated in the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 can now contest the provisional answer key by accessing the official website.

As per the official announcement, the facility to challenge the answer key will be operational from June 9 to June 11, 2026, until 10 PM, whereas the fee payment portal will be accessible until 11:50 PM on June 11. Candidates must submit a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 200 for each question they contest.

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CUET 2026 Answer Key Challenge: Direct Link

The direct link to contest the provisional answer key is provided here -> Direct Link

CUET 2026: Follow these steps to raise objection question

Step 1:Navigate to the official CUET website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the link labelled "Answer Key Challenge for CUET(UG) – 2026".

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password.

Step 4: Click on "View Question Paper" to review recorded responses.

Step 5: Choose the option to contest the answer key and specify the question(s) you wish to challenge.

Step 6: If necessary, upload supporting documents in a single PDF file.

Step 7: Press "Submit and Review Claims" to proceed.

Step 8: Double-check the details and click "Final Submit".

Step 9: Pay the processing fee of Rs. 200 for each question you challenge through a debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.

Step 10: Keep the confirmation page for future reference.

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Next Steps after the CUET UG 2026 Objection Process

NTA has said that all objections submitted by candidates will be evaluated by a panel of subject matter experts. Should any challenge be deemed valid, the answer key will be amended, and the correction will be applied universally to all candidates.

The final CUET UG 2026 results will be based on the revised final answer key. Individual candidates will not receive separate updates regarding the acceptance or denial of their challenges, and the expert panel's decision will be conclusive.

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