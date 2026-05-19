Chilling Details Emerge In Noida Dowry Death Case, Autopsy Reveals Multiple Injuries

The autopsy report of 25-year-old Deepika Nagar, who died under suspicious circumstances at her in-laws' home in Greater Noida on Sunday night, has revealed horrifying deatails.

The autopsy has revealed multiple injuries and internal bleeding on her body — lending weight to her family's claim that she was killed before being thrown from the third floor, according to CNN-News18.

Investigating officers found injury marks and deep wounds on the body, which they said could have been caused by sharp objects such as a blade or screwdriver.

The victim's family alleged that blood was coming from her nose and ears when they reached the hospital — injuries they said were inconsistent with a fall. Her family has flatly rejected the suicide angle, calling it premeditated murder.

She got married barely 17 months ago.

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What Does Autopsy Reveal

According to the findings of the postmortem examination, as reported by CNN-News18, Deepika sustained multiple internal and external injuries along with severe trauma across her body.

Doctors also noted internal bleeding, a brain hematoma, and a ruptured spleen. The report further mentioned visible blows to her face and right thigh.

The Night Of May 17

Deepika had called her family in distress that evening, informing them that she was being physically assaulted by her husband and in-laws.

Her father, Sanjay Nagar, along with relatives, reportedly, visited her in-laws' home to try and resolve the matter. Half an hour after he returned home, he received a call saying Deepika had fallen from the roof and was being taken to Sharda Hospital.

"I asked whether she had fallen from the stairs or in the bathroom, but they told me she had fallen from the roof," he told NDTV. He arrived at the hospital to find his daughter dead.

Deepika's uncle, Vishesh Nagar, alleged she was beaten before being thrown from the terrace. "There were marks of physical assault all over her body," he alleged, adding that a deep wound appeared to have been inflicted using a sharp object.

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'They Wanted A Fortuner, Rs 51 Lakh'

Speaking to NDTV, a grief-stricken Sanjay Nagar said: "They wanted a Fortuner car, Rs 51 lakh. The regret is absolute. What is there to be done now? Our daughter is gone. What good does giving a car do to her?" He alleged his daughter had been facing harassment for nearly 10 months and had repeatedly reached out to inform the family of her suffering.

"We didn't file a police complaint. We kept thinking, 'Let it pass, let it pass.' We tried very hard to save her," he told NDTV.

According to the complaint filed by the family, Sanjay had given Rs 11 lakh in cash, gold jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh, furniture, and a Scorpio car during the December 2024 wedding — yet the demands continued. The family estimates nearly Rs 1 crore was spent on the wedding in total.

The Investigation

Police registered a case and arrested her husband Hrithik and father-in-law Manoj. A complaint was also filed against mother-in-law Poonam, sisters-in-law Neha and Tanvi, and maternal uncles-in-law Pramod and Vinod.

DCP Central Noida Shailendra Kumar Singh said: "Last night, information was received that a woman who had been married for one and a half years died after jumping from a rooftop. Upon receiving the information, police immediately reached the scene. Necessary legal formalities are being conducted."

The case comes days after the death of Twisha Sharma in Bhopal triggered national outrage.

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