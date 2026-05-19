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Kejriwal vs Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma: Delhi HC Issues Notice To Ex-CM, Sisodia & Others In Criminal Contempt Case

Kejriwal and other AAP leaders had sought Justice Sharma's recusal from the liquor policy case, alleging bias and conflict of interest.

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Kejriwal vs Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma: Delhi HC Issues Notice To Ex-CM, Sisodia & Others In Criminal Contempt Case
The court granted four weeks to all proposed contemnors to file their replies.
Image: NDTV

The Delhi High Court issued on Tuesday criminal contempt notices to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and other AAP leaders over allegedly "defamatory and vilifying" social media posts targeting Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in connection with the the excise policy case.

A division bench comprising Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja issued the notices, observing that the proceedings arose "based on the judgment dated May 14 passed by the Single Judge of this Court".

The court granted four weeks to all proposed contemnors to file their replies and listed the matter for further hearing on August 4, 2026.

During the hearing, the division bench noted that the single judge, while initiating contempt proceedings, had relied upon material in the form of social media posts, electronic records and publication records.

The case traces back to a bitter dispute between the AAP leadership and Justice Sharma.

Kejriwal and other AAP leaders had sought Justice Sharma's recusal from the liquor policy case, alleging bias and conflict of interest. They questioned her alleged participation in events linked to the RSS and raised concerns that her children were empanelled as panel lawyers for the central government and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appears for the CBI in the excise case.

Justice Sharma had rejected the recusal request, stating there was no evidence of bias. After this, Kejriwal publicly shared videos and statements on social media claiming he had lost hope of getting justice from the judge.

ALSO READ: Delhi Taxi Drivers' Unions To Go On Three-Day Strike From May 21 Demanding Fare Hike

On May 14, Justice Sharma struck back. "It has come to my notice that extremely vilifying, extremely contemptuous, and defamatory material is being posted by some of the respondents against me and against this court and I cannot stay silent," the judge said, initiating criminal contempt proceedings.

She said Kejriwal had "orchestrated a calculated campaign" of vilification against her on social media instead of pursuing his legal remedies, and recused herself from the excise case.

In February 2026, a trial court had discharged all 23 accused in the excise case, including Kejriwal and Sisodia, ruling the case stood "discredited in its entirety".

The CBI later challenged that order before Justice Sharma. That challenge will now be heard by a separate bench.

ALSO READ: MHA Updates Citizenship Rules For Applicants From Pakistan Afghanistan And Bangladesh

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