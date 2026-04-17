Census 2027 Self-Enumeration Begins: Step-By-Step Guide To Complete Your SE Online

India's Census 2027 feels different this time and for all the right reasons. Instead of waiting for someone to knock on your door, you can now complete the process yourself, right from your phone or laptop. The government's Self-Enumeration (SE) option puts you in control, making the entire exercise quicker, simpler, and far more convenient. In fact, most households can wrap it up in under 15 minutes.

This digital initiative is part of Phase I, the House Listing and Housing Census. It captures key information about your home, amenities and household assets. Here is a clear, step-by-step guide to help you navigate the portal with ease.

Step 1: Visit the portal and select your State

Go to se.census.gov.in on your browser. On the homepage, select your State or Union Territory from the dropdown menu. Enter the CAPTCHA displayed on the screen (use the audio option if needed) and click “Verify & Proceed.”

Step 2: Enter details and verify via OTP

You will be asked to enter the name of the Head of Household, your mobile number (mandatory), and an email address (optional but useful). After clicking “Verify & Proceed,” a 6-digit OTP will be sent to your mobile. Choose your preferred language from the available options, enter the OTP and continue.

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Step 3: Section A - Census House Details

This section focuses on the structure of your home. A “Census House” refers to any building or part of a building with a separate entrance. You will need to select the material of the floor, walls and roof, along with the condition of the house. Review your inputs in the confirmation pop-up before clicking “Save & Next.”

Step 4: Section B - Household information

This section is all about the people living with you. You'll enter the number of residents, confirm the name and gender of the head of the household and select the social category. You'll also be asked about house ownership, the number of rooms and how many married couples live there. While filling the form, just make sure everything reflects your household accurately.

Step 5: Section C - Amenities available

Go to this section to give access to essential facilities such as your main source of drinking water and its availability. Here, you are also supposed to mention source of lighting, access to latrine and its type, waste water drainage system, bathing facilities, kitchen availability and cooking fuel used. Select the options that best describe your household's primary access and usage.

Step 6: Section D - Assets possessed

In the next step, you have to declare household assets, including radio, television and internet access, as well as laptop/computer and phone availability. You will also need to mention vehicle ownership (bicycle, two-wheeler, car) and the main cereal consumed in your household. Confirm or update your mobile number for future census communication.

Step 7: Preview and submit

Before final submission, a complete summary of your entries will appear on the display. Carefully review each section, including house details, household data, amenities and assets. Use the back option to correct any errors if needed. Once checked properly, click “Submit” to complete the process.

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After you submit the form, a confirmation message will appear along with your unique Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID). Save this ID immediately by taking a screenshot and note it down as you will need to share it with the census enumerator during their visit. If you don't have it, your household may have to go through the process again.

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