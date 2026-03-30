Live-In Couples To Be Treated As Married In Census 2027? Here's What You Must Know

Live-in couples who consider their relationship a “stable union” will be counted as married in Census 2027, according to a clarification on the details given on the self-enumeration portal.

The portal has been opened for people opting for self-enumeration during the Census. It will be available for both phases of the Census – Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) and Population Enumeration.

The portal has a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) to make it easy for the public to answer questions posed during the 16th Census of the country.

"Will a couple in a live-in relationship be considered a married couple? If they consider their relationship as a stable union, they should be treated as a married couple," the FAQ states.

The government has notified 33 questions that will be put to citizens during the first phase of the Census houselisting and housing enumeration, starting April 1, 2026.

Also Read: Census 2027 To Be A Fully Digital Enterprise

Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases and will be India's 16th census and the 8th since Independence. The reference date has been fixed as March 1, 2027, for most of the country. For snow-bound and non-synchronous regions such as Ladakh and parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, the reference date will be October 1, 2026.

Phase I, or the House Listing and Housing Census, will gather data on housing conditions, assets and amenities. Phase II, known as Population Enumeration, is scheduled to be conducted in February 2027 and will capture detailed demographic, socio-economic, educational, migration and fertility data. Caste enumeration will also be part of this phase.

Digital Enumeration And Self-Reporting

For the first time, the census will be conducted digitally. Enumerators will use a mobile application to collect data, reducing paperwork and enabling faster processing. A self-enumeration option will also be available, allowing households to submit their details online before the enumerator's visit.

The self-enumeration facility will be accessible in 16 languages, including Hindi and English. Upon submission, households will receive a unique Self-Enumeration ID, which must be shared with the enumerator during verification. Authorities have said that data security measures have been put in place to safeguard information.

Dates, Scale And Workforce

The first phase will begin on April 1, 2026, with self-enumeration from April 1 to 15, followed by house listing and housing census from April 16 to May 15 in select regions including Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, Karnataka and Odisha. Other states and Union Territories will follow in a staggered manner through September 2026.

Also Read: Questions On Caste To Be Notified Before Second Phase Of Census: Government

The exercise will involve over 3 million enumerators and officials across the country. The government has approved an outlay of ₹11,718.24 crore for conducting the census, making it one of the largest administrative exercises globally, officials said.

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