Caught On Camera: Noida's Ivy County Evacuated After Fire breaks Out In 12th-Floor Flat

A fire broke out in a 12th-floor apartment of a 28-storey residential tower at Noida's Ivy County Society in Sector 75 on Friday morning. News agency PTI reported that the blaze erupted around 8:00 AM and rapidly spread through the flat, sending up flames and dense black smoke visible from a distance. The incident triggered an immediate, full-scale evacuation of the high-rise.

The blaze originated in an apartment within the tower, quickly bursting into visible flames that shot out of the windows. Dense black smoke billowed from the flat, blanketing the immediate high-rise structures and remaining visible from several surrounding neighbourhoods.

Upon receiving the emergency alert, firefighting teams and police personnel rushed to the complex to launch operations. As panic spread, residents evacuated the high-rise via the staircases. As a safety measure, the 28-storey tower was fully cleared, and people from nearby apartments were also moved to safer places, as per media reports

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Officials confirmed that no injuries or casualties have been reported so far, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the blaze.

In a separate incident early Thursday, another fire was reported in an apartment in Noida's Sector 100. According to fire officials, the blaze was triggered by an electrical short circuit in an air conditioner's indoor unit, though no casualties occurred. The mishap has raised concerns among local residents, coming just days after a similar AC-related short circuit caused a fire on the 27th floor of the exact same residential society on May 22.

The fire department reports that Noida has already seen 88 AC-related fire incidents in the last two months. Authorities warn that these numbers consistently surge during the summer months, pointing to a critical need for regular appliance maintenance to prevent dangerous short circuits, as per Hindustan Times.

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