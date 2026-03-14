'Ayatollah Khamenei Loved India': Iranian Supreme Leader's Envoy Says As Delhi-Tehran Talks Gain Momentum

Iran's Supreme Leader's representative to India, Dr. Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, said on Friday that the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had long emphasised strong cooperation with India, and that recent diplomatic engagements-particularly on the energy corridor-were mutually beneficial. He added, however, that Tehran must also defend itself amid the ongoing regional conflict.

In an interview with ANI, Ilahi said the late Ayatollah "loved India" and had "insisted several times on good collaboration and cooperation between Iran and India." He added that Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, "also insists on good collaboration with India and praises the Indian people."

"But under these circumstances, Iran wants to defend itself," he said, referring to the impact of recent India Iran discussions.

Also Read: Iran Didn't Want War, Was Attacked During Nuclear Negotiations: Supreme Leader's Representative To India

Speaking about the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran, Ilahi reiterated that Iran did not initiate hostilities.

"Both delegations were very happy with the progress in negotiations," he said, referring to talks with the United States. "But suddenly, the United States, along with the Zionist regime, attacked Iran, targeting many civilians. We hope that we will win this war, and we will sacrifice whatever we have for our dignity and our land."

When asked about recent conversations between Indian and Iranian leadership, Ilahi described them as "very good" and "successful," noting that they had led to "many achievements."

"We reported to Iran that all Indian brothers and sisters-regardless of religion-support Iran and support justice, because this land is the land of justice, wisdom, culture, and civilisation," he told ANI. "They are students of Gandhi, and Gandhi was just. I am sure our relationship and cooperation will deepen."

#WATCH | Delhi | Speaking about the impact of recent India-Iran engagements on the energy corridor in an interview with ANI, Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, says, "... Ayatollah Ali Khamenei loved India. He insisted several times on… pic.twitter.com/sDa722KI1N — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2026

Also Read: US Hits Military Targets On Iran's Kharg Island As War Escalates

Ilahi's remarks come as the US-Israel war with Iran enters its third week. The conflict has included US strikes on Iranian military targets on Kharg Island and the destruction of Iranian naval vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, prompting disruptions in shipping through the vital waterway.

India recently secured safe passage for its flagged tankers after intensive diplomacy, including multiple calls between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart, as well as a direct conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

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