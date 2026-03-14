Iran Didn't Want War, Was Attacked During Nuclear Negotiations: Supreme Leader's Representative To India

The representative of Iran's Supreme Leader to India has said that the war was "initiated" against his country, while it was on the negotiating table, and "did not want war".

Dr. Abdul Majeed Hakeem Ilahi was speaking to ANI about the conflict in the Middle East and the war between Iran and the United States and Israel.

"We did not want war, and we tried to avoid the war several times," Ilahi said, adding that Iran was attacked while it was on the negotiating table, referring to the third round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran, held in Geneva on Feb. 26.

Also Read: Iran Must Halt Attacks On Its Neighbours Before They Can Mediate: UAE

Only two days after, the Trump administration and the Netanyahu government began their attacks on Iran, launching airstrikes on the country's capital, Tehran. Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was among hundreds of people killed so far in these strikes.

Ilahi told ANI that the global problems and the conflict were not because of Iran, but were created by the "other side". "We are not happy with the suffering of other people, the shortage of gas, petrol or oil, but we have to defend ourselves," he added.

Ilahi was referring to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a maritime chokepoint in Iran that transports nearly 20% of the world's oil. Iranian authorities have kept the Strait shut since the beginning of this war, triggering an oil crisis across the world.

Crude oil prices have skyrocketed to around $120 per barrel, before settling at around $100. The closure of the Strait has also been responsible for a shortage of essentials, fresh food in particular, in Gulf countries that remain dependent on imports.

Ilahi told ANI that it was the duty and responsibility of the world leaders to put pressure on the United States to ask them, "Please, we are suffering and stop this war."

Also Read: US Hits Military Targets On Iran's Kharg Island As War Escalates

Meanwhile, the US has announced bounties worth more than $10 million and promises of relocation for anyone who provides information about Iran's top leaders, including the new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, calling them "terrorist" leaders.

The bounty was announced hours after most of these leaders attended the al-Quds demonstrations held across the country.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.