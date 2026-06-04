WB Social Security Portal Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Goes Live In West Bengal: Who Will Get Rs 3,000? Eligibility, Steps To Apply

The West Bengal government on Wednesday launched the West Bengal's social security scheme “Annapurna Yojana”, a financial assistance scheme for women that was promised by the Bharatiya Janata Party during the elections. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari formally inaugurated the scheme at Nabanna, the West Bengal state secretariat, where five women were symbolically handed approval letters.

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As part of the social security scheme, the government has begun transferring Rs 3,000 per month directly into the bank accounts of 28.25 lakh beneficiaries in the first phase. Annapurna Yojana replaces the previous Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, which provided up to Rs 1,500 monthly.

West Bengal's Social Security Scheme: Who Will Benefit?

Speaking in Siliguri, SDO Vikash Ruhela told news agency ANI that the beneficiaries under the Annapurna Scheme received Rs 3,000 through Direct Benefit Transfer after their applications were verified. He said strict checks are being conducted to ensure only eligible women citizens receive benefits. Government employees, income tax payers and those unable to prove citizenship are excluded from this scheme.

Nearly 2 crore women between ages 25 and 60 in West Bengal are expected to benefit from this scheme overall. Following the implementation of the scheme, one beneficiary, Basanti Bhadra Mandal, said: “The Annapurna Scheme will benefit everyone greatly. Furthermore, the initiative to reserve free seats for women on buses is also extremely advantageous for every woman… It is certainly very beneficial and not just for me, but it will be highly advantageous for every woman across West Bengal…”

West Bengal's Social Security Scheme: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official portal at https://socialregistry.wb.gov.in/

Step 2: Download the application form or access the application section -

Step 3: Fill in personal and family details carefully

Step 4: Keep Aadhaar-linked bank details and required documents ready

Step 5: Submit the form online or at the designated local office and save the acknowledgement number

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Key documents needed for the application process include personal details and ID, income details, bank details, household ID of digital ration card if applicable, status of health insurance, among other things.

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