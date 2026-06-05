'Our Views Don't Align On Tamil Nadu': What Annamalai Told BJP In His Resignation Letter

'Our Views Don't Align On Tamil Nadu' is what former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai wrote in his letter as he resigned from the party's primary membership on Friday. BJP chief Nitin Nabin accepted the resignation. Annamalai is learnt to have tendered his resignation during his recent visit to Delhi.

Annamalai went to Delhi to meet with party leadership amid speculation about his potential resignation and plans to establish a new political party. He met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday in New Delhi at his residence to discuss the matter.

ALSO READ: K Annamalai Quits BJP Days After Tamil Nadu Polls, Party President Nitin Nabin Accepts Resignation

Here's what Annamalai wrote in his resignation letter

Vanakkam!

Inspired by the leadership of our Honourable Prime Minister, Thiru Narendra Modi avl, I joined the Bharatiya Janata Party six years ago, seeking to bring positive change to Tamil Nadu and improve how politics is conducted in the state. Most importantly, I wanted to change the notion that politics is a path only for the elite and a select few, not for the common man. I'm extremely thankful to the BJP leadership for trusting a very young and raw me with great responsibility and leadership positions.

The people of the state were fatigued by the general political discourse for many decades and yearned for change. The change came in at multiple points in the past decade, but they could not hold their ground and quickly faded from people's memories. National Parties never spoke the language that people in Tamil Nadu understood. I have tried to change this belief and also found reasonable success despite multiple roadblocks, barriers and obstructions from both inside and outside.

As a nationalist deeply rooted in regional aspirations, I take immense pride in the richness of my language, the diversity of my culture and the unique heritage of my region. I firmly believe that a strong and united India is built upon the strength, dignity and aspirations of its many regions and communities. I thank the senior leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party for your unwavering support for the causes and concerns I have consistently brought to their attention from time to time.

At this point, I would recall the multiple conversations with the top leadership and the disagreements I have expressed over the last 18 months. I do not want to burden the top leadership any further with my ongoing thoughts on the way forward for a growth-oriented and culturally rooted politics in Tamil Nadu. After my conversations with our senior leadership, I have come to the conclusion that our views don't align regarding Tamil Nadu.

After much thought, I believe the time has come for me to step out of the party, reflect on the actual purpose of my entering politics, and sail where the winds take me in the future. I humbly request that I be relieved of my organisational responsibilities with immediate effect, and that my resignation from the primary membership of the BJP be accepted with immediate effect.

Thank You!

Yours sincerely,

K. Annamalai.

On Thursday, Annamalai announced that he would share his thoughts during a social media interaction scheduled for June 5. He is likely to explain his visit to the national capital and address his resignation and possible plans to launch a new political party.

ALSO READ: Annamalai Refuses Rajya Sabha Seat, Weighs Launching New Party, Says Report

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