K Annamalai Quits BJP Days After Tamil Nadu Polls, Party President Nitin Nabin Accepts Resignation

In a significant development in Tamil Nadu politics, former BJP state unit chief K. Annamalai has resigned from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party, with party president Nitin Nabin officially accepting the resignation on Friday.

The development, confirmed through a formal press release issued by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, brings the curtain down on a turbulent but high-profile six-year association with the saffron party.

His Political Journey

Annamalai's trajectory into politics has been anything but conventional. A mechanical engineering and MBA graduate, he cleared the civil services examination and joined the Karnataka Police as an IPS officer in 2011.

His career included postings as Additional Superintendent of Police in Karkala and SP in Udupi and Ramanagara, before he was transferred to head Bengaluru's South division under the Yediyurappa government.

He resigned from the IPS in May 2019, citing a desire to serve the public and correct systemic inefficiencies, before joining the BJP in August 2020.

His ascension within the party was rapid — appointed Tamil Nadu unit vice-president within weeks of joining, he was elevated to state president by July 2021, succeeding L. Murugan.

His tenure coincided with increased visibility of the BJP in Tamil Nadu's political discourse, even as the party continued to face electoral setbacks in the state.

He unsuccessfully contested from Aravakurichi in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election and from Coimbatore in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and was eventually replaced as state president by Nainar Nagenthran in April 2025.

Friction Between Him And Central Leadership

Speculation about Annamalai's future within the BJP had been growing since his replacement as state unit chief, with the leadership change widely seen as part of the party's broader strategic recalibration ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Reports of friction between him and the central leadership persisted, particularly over the BJP's decision to revive its alliance with the AIADMK — a move Annamalai had long and publicly opposed.

The buzz around a potential exit intensified in recent days when supporters began discussing a new political movement, with some suggesting he could launch a separate platform under the banner of "Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam."

Having spent his final months in the party describing himself as an "ordinary karyakarta," Annamalai's formal departure nonetheless marks a consequential shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

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