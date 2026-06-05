AirTrunk Bets Big On India, Plans $30 Billion Investment For Data Centers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Australian data centre firm AirTrunk's planned investment of around Rs 3 lakh crore ($30 billion) will significantly strengthen India's position as a global hub for cloud computing and artificial intelligence, while also creating jobs and supporting domestic supply chains.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister shared a photo of his meeting withAirTrunk Founder and CEO Robin Khuda and wrote that India's digital infrastructure sector is witnessing strong momentum, driven by large-scale global investments.

AirTrunk has announced plans to invest approximately Rs 3 lakh crore in India and aims to build 5 gigawatts (GW) of data centre capacity which is one of the largest commitments in the country's digital infrastructure space.

"India's digital infrastructure journey is gathering remarkable momentum. AirTrunk has announced plans to invest around Rs 3 lakh crore ($30 billion) in India, and develop 5 GW of data centre capacity," Modi said.

The Prime Minister described the development as one of the biggest proposed investments in India's digital ecosystem, coming at a time when demand for cloud services, artificial intelligence, and data storage is rapidly expanding across sectors.

"These investments will strengthen India's position as a global hub for cloud computing and AI, generate employment opportunities, support local supply chains, and accelerate innovation-led growth," the Prime Minister said, adding that the future of the global digital economy is increasingly being shaped in India.

Khuda said India offers a compelling environment for long-term technology investments due to its strong government support for AI, abundant renewable energy resources and highly skilled workforce.

"India is taking a top-down approach to AI with clear government-led initiatives, a world-class talent pool and massive availability of renewable energy," Khuda said as reported by DD news.

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