Mookuthi Amman 2 Advance Booking: Nayanthara Film Gets A Good Response Ahead Of Release

The buzz around Mookuthi Amman 2 is building as the film gets closer to its theatrical release. Starring Nayanthara, the Tamil fantasy drama is set to bring its story to the big screen soon.

Mookuthi Amman 2 has registered an India advance booking gross of Rs 1.37 crore for its opening day. As per TrackTollywood, 91,013 tickets have been booked across 2,098 shows in 752 theatres spanning 267 cities. Overall occupancy currently stands at 14.3%, with 4 housefull and 104 fast-filling shows.

The Tamil version leads with Rs 1.24 crore at 14.2% occupancy. Telugu has recorded Rs 12.74 lakh at 15.8% occupancy, while Kannada stands at Rs 12,980 with 0.8% occupancy.

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The 2D format has contributed Rs 1.37 crore at 14.3% occupancy, while EPIQ has recorded Rs 7,200 with 9.9% occupancy.

'Mookuthi Amman 2' State-Wise Advance Booking

Tamil Nadu accounts for the biggest share of Mookuthi Amman 2's advance bookings at Rs 1.08 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh with Rs 8.49 lakh and Karnataka with Rs 6.53 lakh. Telangana have contributed Rs 4.28 lakh.

Kerala has registered Rs 2.70 lakh, while Maharashtra stands at Rs 72,120 and Gujarat at Rs 34,130. Uttar Pradesh has recorded Rs 18,310, followed by Delhi with Rs 14,900 and Haryana with Rs 14,306.

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West Bengal stands at Rs 12,380, while Punjab has contributed Rs 6,659, followed by Chandigarh at Rs 5,600. Goa stands at Rs 3,900, while Odisha and Chhattisgarh have recorded Rs 3,800 and Rs 3,200.

The remaining markets include Jharkhand at Rs 1,560 and Madhya Pradesh at Rs 810, the report stated.

All About The Movie

Directed by Sundar C, Mookuthi Amman 2 is an upcoming Tamil fantasy comedy-thriller starring Nayanthara in the lead role. The film follows a queen who sacrifices herself to protect her son, the prince, from invading enemies. Mookuthi Amman returns to save the child and faces a mysterious woman who represents a new evil force. The story blends fantasy, mythology, comedy and thriller elements.

Sundar C has also written the screenplay, while Venkat Raghavan has penned the dialogues. The ensemble cast includes Nayanthara, Regena Cassandra, Yogi Babu, Abhinaya, Deblina Chaki, Ajay Ghosh, Iniya, Pala Karuppaiah, Nandhini Myna, Garuda Ram, Nitin Sathya, Singampuli, Sneha, Khushbu Sundar, Sunil, Urvashi, Duniya Vijay and Vichu Vishwanath.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 6, 2026.

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