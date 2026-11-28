The monthly grocery bill of Indian households may have become heavier, with onions, garlic and dairy products emerging as key drivers for rising food inflation in October. While onion prices more than doubled and garlic prices jumped 61%, milk, paneer, curd and milk-based sweets also turned expensive amid festive-season demand.

According of Finance Ministry's latest Monthly Economic Review, inflation in food items continued in October as onion prices rose 116%, followed by garlic, up 61%, while lemon advanced 47%. Inflationary pressures also extended to several other food categories, including cereals, pulses and edible oils. Rice prices rose 12.5% year-on-year, while wheat became 3.1% more expensive. Among pulses, arhar and urad recorded inflation of 15% and 12%, respectively. Prices of edible oils also rose, with refined oil and groundnut oil prices climbed around 16%, while mustard oil jumped around 10%.

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Dairy products also experienced inflationary pressures as milk inflation saw an uptcik of 4.6%, while other associated products, such as paneer rose 5.7%, curd or yoghurt jumped 4.4%, and milk-based sweets surged 10% amid the festive season. Protein-rich items also remained key contributors to food inflation as chicken inflation rose 11.3%, followed by meat, up 10.6%, fish climbed 8.5% and eggs surged 8.3%.

What To Expect Next?

In light of the upcoming wedding and festive season continuing through November, prices of such milk and milk-related products may continue to face some pressure, the Ministry noted, This situation may face further concerns as dairy products witnessed price hikes from leading suppliers due to supply-side pressures.

Even as onion price surged 116%, the Ministry assured further pressures on onions may ease in the coming months due to the government's supply-side interventions, which helped cool down onion inflation by 11 ppts at the wholesale level. On the other hand, potato deflation increased in October to 14%, while Tomato prices saw a reversal, entering the inflation zone of 5.8% in October from the deflationary zone seen from July through September.

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