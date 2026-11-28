Leading cable and wire makers have announced another round of price cuts, the fourth by large players in November.

The reductions have been concentrated in low-duty house wires and multi-core flexible cables, according to NDTV Profit.

Polycab and Havells cut prices of house wires and multicore cables by 3% with effect from November 27. KEI Industries lowered prices in its home wires segment by 3% a day earlier, on November 26. Finolex Cables is expected to issue a new price list on Monday, November 30.

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Analysts told NDTV Profit that companies booked heavy sales losses in November because of inventory issues. When raw material prices fall, dealers tend to hold back purchases and wait for lower prices, and manufacturers can be left selling stock built from costlier metal.

The cuts follow a sharp drop in metal prices. Copper fell for five straight sessions to a five-month low on November 18, weighed down by a stronger dollar and worries over AI spending. London Metal Exchange copper was then about 11% below its recent peak of $14,870 a tonne.

Cable and wire stocks fell as copper slid, with Polycab, KEI and RR Kabel dropping by up to 3% on that day alone. Brokerages have warned that Polycab faces near-term pressure on volumes and margins as metal prices fall, including inventory losses.

Competition is also a factor. UltraTech Cement entered the wires and cables business in early September with its Ultravolt brand and a planned investment of Rs 1,800 crore. The announcement triggered a sell-off in the sector, and Polycab, KEI, RR Kabel and Quadrant Future Tek were later trading as much as 24% below their September highs.

READ | Finolex Cables Cuts House Wire Prices By 3% From Tomorrow. Will Polycab, RR Kabel Follow?

Goldman Sachs has since flagged rising competition in the sector and cut its target prices on Polycab and KEI. Havells, for its part, has attributed pressure on its cable margins to aluminium price movements, rather than to rivals.

Low-duty house wires and flexible cables are sold mainly through dealers and electricians to households and small builders, and are more price-sensitive than the high-voltage and power cables used in large projects. That makes them the first place where lower raw material costs and weak dealer demand show up.

Whether the cuts stabilise demand will depend on where copper and aluminium go from here, and on whether dealers start restocking once prices settle.

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