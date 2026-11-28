A Kolkata food outlet has been fined Rs 50,000 for charging a customer Rs 10 as a packaging fee for two plates of chicken momos. The consumer commission also ordered the outlet to refund the fee, pay Rs 100 as compensation and reimburse Rs 2,000 in legal expenses.

The complaint dates back to October 29, 2024, when the customer bought two plates of chicken momos priced at Rs 109 each. The outlet charged an additional Rs 10 for takeaway packaging. After failing to get the amount refunded, the customer approached the consumer commission.

What The Outlet Told The Commission

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The food outlet complained that the customer had asked for additional packaging to prevent the food from spilling while travelling on a motorcycle. It also claimed that the customer had been informed about the extra charge before placing the order.

However, the outlet could not provide evidence to support these claims.

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Why The Commission Ordered A Fine

The commission, comprising President Manoj Kumar Rai and member Gopal Chandra Roy, held the outlet responsible for lack of service.

The bench referred to Section 36(5) of the Sale of Goods Act, 1930, which places the responsibility for expenses related to preparing goods for delivery on the seller, unless both parties agree otherwise.

Applying this provision, the commission held that basic packaging for takeaway orders was the outlet's responsibility.

Apart from refunding the Rs 10 packaging charge, the outlet was directed to pay Rs 100 as compensation and Rs 2,000 towards legal expenses. It must also deposit Rs 50,000 in the commission's Consumer Legal Aid Account.

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