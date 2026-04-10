Hormuz Row: Trade Disruption Minimised, Timely Intervention Cleared 90% Cargo Backlog, Says Govt

In a significant recovery for India's maritime trade, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, announced that major ports have cleared nearly 90% of cargo backlogs.

The recovery is crucial as it comes following heavy operational strains caused by closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route.

During a high-level review meeting held on Friday, Sonowal credited the swift restoration of normalcy to the government's proactive monitoring and coordinated interventions.

Officials informed that major ports, including Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Deendayal Port Authority, New Mangalore Port Authority and Mumbai Port, have largely cleared cargo which got stranded because of a war-related disruption in shipping.

Innovative operational measures, enhanced yard capacity and coordinated logistics planning played a crucial role in addressing the backlog, according to a release issued by the ministry.

ALSO READ: Iran Weighs Rial-Based Transit Fees For Hormuz Passage

The minister reviewed port-wise operational status and expressed satisfaction over the significant improvement, acknowledging the efforts of port employees and authorities in preventing congestion during a critical period.

Notably, the minister instructed the Directorate General of Shipping to ensure complete transparency in shipping-related charges. "This crisis must not become an opportunity for profiteering. All charges must be clearly documented and monitored to protect trade interests," Sonowal said.

He directed all port authorities to ensure that financial relief measures announced by the ministry — including waivers on ground rent and concessions on reefer charges — are passed on directly to stakeholders without delay or procedural bottlenecks.

The review also covered the functioning of grievance redressal mechanisms at ports, with Sonowal directing officials to strengthen systems to ensure swift resolution of stakeholder concerns during such disruptions.

"Our approach has been proactive, responsive and stakeholder-focused. We will continue to ensure that India's maritime sector remains robust and efficient, even in the face of global challenges. Under the strong leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, we remain committed to protect our trade interests by all means possible and ensure our supply chain remains sustainable without getting affected by geopolitic situations,” Sonowal concluded.

Also Read: US-Iran Negotiations: JD Vance Heads To Pakistan For High-Stakes Peace Talks Under Trump's Guidelines

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.