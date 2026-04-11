From Oil To Mangoes: The Hidden Economics Of Everyday Life | The Week In Whys

Hey readers,

For the last couple of months, I've been decoding economics and finance under 'The Reason Why' column. From this month, there's a small addition to that - every Saturday, all the week's columns land here, in one place, with a little context on how I got there and a few thoughts around it. Consider this your weekend catch-up. Now, to this week.

At the end of March, I travelled across Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam. The food, the chaos, the culture - all of it was great. But what kept nagging at me was something else: the sheer number of foreigners - tourists, guides, digital nomads, remote workers, cafe owners and so on. And the locals just... don't seem to mind. In fact, they have built entire economies around it. That curiosity became Southeast Asia's Digital Bet Comes With Risks.

Meanwhile, wars have a way of creating shortages you don't expect. The obvious ones - fuel, food - make the headlines. The less obvious ones are more interesting - helium, for instance. Most people think of balloons when they hear helium. But helium is a byproduct of natural gas, and it is a critical input in semiconductor manufacturing. When supply got squeezed, memory chip prices moved. That sent me down a proper rabbit hole - the chip industry is far more fragile than it looks. One disruption and the ripple is immediate. That became another piece: Chips Are More Prone to Disruptions.

And since we're talking about wars - especially anything in the Gulf - you can't avoid oil. Right now, prices have pulled back from where they were a week ago. But here's the thing: it is not the price itself that is the real problem for most people in charge of the economy. It is the unpredictability. Oil swings make inflation harder to read, which makes it harder for central banks to decide what to do - cut rates, hold, or hike? Every time they think they have a handle on things, oil does something unexpected. I wrote about why that relationship is so stubborn and complicated in Oil Still Dictates Inflation and Confuses Central Banks.

Closer to home - IMD put out its summer forecast recently, and it was not comforting: more heatwaves, warmer nights and longer summers. I immediately thought of ACs. Yes, it is natural for AC demand to go up, but there are many complications: supply constraints, pricing pressures and more. Here's that one: AC Economics Gets Complicated This Summer.

You cannot end writing about summers without mangoes. I am sure most of you would have thought about this: mangoes we ate as kids seemed just better than what we are eating now. Right? I used to think it was nostalgia. Turns out, not entirely. Yes, there is a simple explanation: "the good ones get exported." But there is more to the story that deals with domestic supply chains and incentives. Here's the full story: .

Well, it turns out there is a theme (without planning it): the gap between appearance and reality. The most interesting economic stories hide in the most ordinary things - the AC, the mango, the chip in your phone.

That's the week.

If you made it this far, I would love to hear from you.

Which of these stories stayed with you? What stories can you share around these topics?

And more importantly, what should I dig into next?

An everyday object, a policy, a price that suddenly changed, a trend that is growing around - send it my way. Just hit reply. I read everything.

See you next Saturday.

Cheers,

Swapnil

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article.

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