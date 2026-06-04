Centre To Ramp Up E-85 Fuel Adoption, Affordability; Here's How It Stacks Up To Global Standards

The Centre is mulling measures to promote the widespread and economical adoption of E-85 ethanol blended fuel, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said at the launch event of Hero MotoCorp Ltd.'s 'flex fuel' motorcycles.

E-85 fuel consists of 85% ethanol and 15% gasoline and is a more sustainable, affordable and environment friendly option for fuel amid oil price volatility from the US-Iran war. These fuel types tend to be more renewable as ethanol is readily available in comparison to petroleum, and tend to produce less emissions as ethanol burns cleaner.

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Hero MotoCorp unveiled 'Flex Fuel' variants of its Splendor and HF Deluxe bikes in the 100 cc segment at the event. The models are ready to adapt from E20 fuel (20% ethanol and 80% gasoline) to E100 (93% ethanol and 5% gasoline and co-solvents).

Ethanol is extracted from the fermentation of biomass like wheat, rice and sorghum, a renewable alternative to petroleum which is non-renewable and costly.

Despite the Flex Fuel motorcycles costing 4% more than the previous models, Puri stated that E-85 fuel is notably more affordable than its petroleum heavy peers.

The petroleum and natural gas minister said that 5,200 ethanol dispensing stations are being introduced in key locations such as the National Capital Region, Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur to consolidate the ecosystem for flex-fuel vehicles

"We are actively examining a supportive policy for accelerated affordable adoption of E85 fuel," Puri said, according to reports.

How India Stacks Up To Global Flex Fuel Standards

India has implemented an E20 flex fuel mandate across the country. On the global scale, countries differ with their approach towards blended ethanol based fuels, with some nations mandating it, while others keep the choice optional. In cases like the US, it varies from state-to-state. The states of Minnesota, Missouri, Iowa, Montana, Kansas, Oregon, Louisiana, Washington, and California have made the use of E10 gasoline compulsory.

Colombia, Jamaica and Malawi legislated the mandatory use of E10 fuels, while Uruguay mandates the blend format of fuel from E8.5 to E10. Peru has a similar requirement for E8. Finland and Sweden have also kept the use of E5 and E10 fuels compulsory.

Both Thailand and Vietnam also require the mandatory usage of E5 and E10 fuels, with the latter also mandating E20. Mexico has made the usage of E6 gasoline a legal mandate. Canada also requires a minimum blend of E5.

France and Germany have kept the use of E5 and E10 fuels optional, while Ireland and Romania both mandate the use of E4 fuel. Netherlands has kept E5, E10 and E15 fuels as a choice for its citizens.

Costa Rica has instituted compulsory usage of E7 blends. Argentina requires E12 gasoline. Paraguay has made ethanol blends between E18 and E24 compulsory. Austria has also kept the usage of E5 and E10 fuels optional, as has Denmark with E5. Australia, China, Pakistan and New Zealand offer E10 fuel as optional, while the Phillippines mandate it.

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Puri called the launch a significant milestone in India's energy transition, and reducing pollution and dependence on crude oil imports. "The introduction of Flex Fuel vehicles by Hero MotoCorp is another important milestone in our journey towards enhanced energy security, lower carbon emissions and reduced dependence on imported crude oil," he said as per the company's release.

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