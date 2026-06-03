Cabinet Okays Mega Scrappage Push: 100% Tax Waiver On Upgrading Old Trucks, Buses In Delhi

In a significant push to curb vehicular pollution and accelerate fleet modernisation in the National Capital Region, the Union Cabinet has approved an ambitious incentive scheme aimed at phasing out ageing trucks and buses from Delhi roads.

The programme offers a comprehensive package of financial benefits to encourage owners of older commercial vehicles to switch to cleaner, more efficient alternatives.

Under the scheme, eligible vehicle owners will receive a 5% interest subvention on loans taken to purchase replacement vehicles.

To further ease operating costs, monthly fuel vouchers will be provided for five years through oil marketing companies.

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Automobile manufacturers are also expected to extend ex-showroom discounts on the purchase of new vehicles.

The benefits will be available to owners of active BS-IV and older trucks and buses registered in Delhi-NCR.

To qualify, vehicle owners must either scrap their old vehicles at authorised Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs) or sell them in cities that are not covered under the NCAP framework.

They must then purchase and register a new or used BS-VI-compliant vehicle, or an electric vehicle, within the Delhi-NCR region.

A key highlight of the package is the support from state governments, which will provide a 100% concession on motor vehicle tax and waive registration fees for newly purchased BS-VI or electric vehicles.

Owners opting for used BS-VI vehicles will receive a 50% concession on these charges. The incentives will remain valid for a period of 10 years.

The government expects the initiative to reduce emissions from older commercial vehicles, improve air quality in the region, and encourage a faster transition towards cleaner transportation technologies.

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