'Somehow Managed To Escape': Delhi Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire Kills 21 — What We Know So Far

At least 21 people were killed and over 40 others were rescued after a devastating fire tore through the Flourish Stay hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.

In an official press brief, Delhi Police confirmed the full scale of the tragedy.

"At 08:48 AM, information was received regarding a fire at Flourish Stay B&B, Malviya Nagar. Local police staff immediately reached the spot and commenced rescue, evacuation, and relief operations," the statement read.

"The fire has been successfully extinguished with the assistance of 08 fire tenders. Through the coordinated efforts of Police, Fire Services, and other emergency responders, more than 40 persons have been rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. It is with profound sorrow that 21 persons have been declared dead in this tragic incident," police added

Police said that rescue and search operations remain underway with all concerned agencies deployed at the spot.

The Delhi Fire Service reported that one officer sustained injuries and another fell ill during the response, warning that casualty figures may rise.

The hotel, nestled within the narrow lanes of Hauz Rani in South Delhi, comprised approximately 25 rooms, and most of them were occupied by foreign nationals from Central Asia and Africa who had travelled to India for medical treatment. Most were reportedly sleeping when the fire broke out.

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The Chef Witnessed First

Chef Kesar Singh, working at the hotel's restaurant, described the terrifying ordeal to NDTV. "I immediately alerted my assistant that the hotel was on fire," he said.

"When I stepped outside, I saw that the entire hotel was on fire. I somehow managed to escape." He recalled the blaze appearing to ignite when he attempted to switch on an electric stove at around 8:00 am. Harrowing videos from the scene showed guests jumping from upper floors to escape the flames.

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia; Delhi CM Vows Full Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences via PMO India's official X account, saying: "The loss of lives due to a fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi is tragic. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected."

PM Modi announced that an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured would receive Rs. 50,000.

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also reacted, posting on X: "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the devastating fire incident in Malviya Nagar. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and for strength and courage to all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy."

She confirmed that teams of Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA, and CATS Ambulance Services were mobilised immediately upon receiving information, adding: "In this hour of grief, Delhi Govt. stands firmly with the affected families. We remain committed to providing every possible support to those impacted by this tragedy."

The cause of the fire is yet to be officially ascertained. An investigation is underway.

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