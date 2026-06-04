Vodafone Idea Launches Silent Mobile Verification For Subscribers Using Meta Platforms

Vodafone Idea on Thursday announced the launch of silent mobile verification (SMV) capabilities for its subscribers across Meta platforms - WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.

The move would enable seamless and password-less digital experiences for millions of VIL users, according to a release.

"SMV is a secure, network-based authentication technology that verifies a user's mobile number in the background without requiring manual entry of verification credentials, switching between apps, or waiting for verification messages," the release said.

When a VIL user accesses WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram on the telco's mobile network, the verification request is validated through the network itself.

"Vi users may experience SMV-supported journeys across scenarios such as new user registration, mobile number verification, login and re-login, account recovery, and authentication during security checks," the release said, adding that this translates into faster onboarding, fewer manual steps, and enhanced protection against phishing and digital identity risks.

India's booming digital ecosystem is seeing sharp focus from stakeholders and government-led initiatives for fraud prevention and trusted authentication. In this backdrop, the network-based verification technologies are emerging as enablers to improve trust in digital services.

Vodafone Idea CEO Abhijit Kishore noted that telecom networks are increasingly playing an important role in enabling safer digital experiences.

"Through our partnership with Meta, we are enabling SMV capabilities that enhance cyber safety and reduce fraud risks, while creating seamless authentication experiences for users across some of the country's most widely used digital platforms," Kishore added.

Arun Srinivas, Managing Director and Country Head, Meta in India, described network-based authentication as a critical step forward in making verification simpler, seamless and more secure for users across our platforms.

"We're pleased to work with Vi to bring this capability to their subscribers using WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram," Srinivas added.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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