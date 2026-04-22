Jio Financial, Allianz Formalise 50:50 JV For General, Life Insurance

Jio Financial Services and Germany's Allianz Group on Wednesday entered into a binding agreement to form a 50:50 primary insurance joint venture – covering general insurance and health insurance – to serve the rapidly expanding Indian insurance sector.

The binding agreement formalises a partnership first announced in July 2025, soon after Allianz Group (Allianz) exited its partnership with Bajaj Finserv.

This partnership will bring together two highly trusted financial services brands, recognised for their commitment to customer-centricity, to deliver innovative and accessible protection solutions tailored to the specific needs of the people and businesses of India, a joint statement said.

Customers in India will benefit from the combination of Jio Financial Services Ltd's (JFSL) extensive digital reach and deep understanding of the Indian market and Allianz's high-quality insurance products and services that reflect a distinguished history of expertise and care for protecting what matters most to people, it added.

The joint venture (JV) will launch operations upon receipt of the necessary statutory and regulatory approvals, it said, adding that JFSL and Allianz are also working towards a separate binding agreement for life insurance business in India.

India's strong economic progress and favourable demographics underscore the growing need for long-term financial security and inclusive protection solutions. With a young population and a rising middle class, expanding insurance coverage is essential to strengthening the country's long-term resilience by protecting its citizens and their assets.

To meet these needs, the joint venture will aim to create a fundamentally differentiated way of designing, distributing, and delivering insurance solutions at scale in India, the statement said.

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urance is centFor JFSL, enabling access to world-class insral to its mission of empowering every Indian with simple, secure, seamless, and smart financial solutions – delivered digitally, at scale, and built around the needs of people at every income level.

Mukesh D Ambani said insurance is not just a product, but it is the foundation upon which families build their futures with confidence and are able to pursue their ambitions without fear.

'Insurance for All by 2047' is a national mission, and every institution that has been entrusted with the scale and trust of the Indian people has a duty to fulfil it, and Jio Financial Services is committed to doing exactly that, he said.

"I am proud to partner with Allianz, one of the world's most respected insurance groups, across the insurance value chain as our exclusive insurance partner. I believe that the combination of Jio's unmatched digital consumer reach and Allianz's deep global insurance expertise is uniquely powerful," Ambani, who, along with group entities and family members, is a promoter of Jio Financial, said.

Together, it will deliver world-class insurance solutions to every corner of India — simple to understand, easily accessible through widespread channels, affordable, and powered by technology that works for every Indian, he added.

Allianz has been deeply invested in India's insurance market since 2000 and will continue to support the growing need for long-term financial security by expanding access to risk protection and enhancing financial preparedness, it said.

In doing so, it said, Allianz helps reinforce confidence and economic security for individuals, businesses, and communities across India.

Oliver Bate, Chief Executive Officer, Allianz SE, said, "By combining our expertise, high-quality products, and exceptional service with the unrivalled reach and capabilities of Jio Financial Services, our exclusive partner across the insurance value chain in India, we will create a more resilient and financially secure future for India, and will help to make the ‘Insurance for All by 2047' vision a reality".

Both companies share a profound conviction in the importance of inclusive economic growth and the powerful role that insurance plays in creating shared, sustainable prosperity for more people, Bate said.

"Together, we will make protection simpler, more accessible, and more relevant for individuals, families, entrepreneurs and businesses across the country, and we will build a completely new insurance model for India: one designed around customers and their needs,” he added.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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