Zomato Breaks Silence On Viral 'Rs 370' Screenshot Amid Pranit More Row, 'Biryani Is Dinner, Not Consent'

Zomato has firmly rejected claims that it circulated a viral “Rs 370 biryani bhejdu” notification amid the ongoing controversy linked to comedian Pranit More, stating that the screenshot widely shared on social media is fake and not an official communication from the company.

The clarification came after a screenshot went viral online, appearing to show a push notification from the Zomato app that read, “Biryani bhejdu? Rs 370 ki hai bas” (Should I send biryani? It's just Rs 370). The image was linked to the wider “Rs 370 biryani” debate, which has triggered extensive discussion around consent, dating behaviour, entitlement, and the misuse of humour in sensitive contexts.

ALSO READ: 'Rs 370 Biryani' Row: Mumbai Police Responds To Priyanka Chaturvedi's 'Disgraceful' Remark On Post

Zomato reiterated that the alleged notification was fabricated and not part of its platform communications. The company also took to professional channels, including LinkedIn, to publicly deny the claim and described the circulating screenshot as “distasteful” and misleading. To reinforce its position, Zomato shared a black graphic carrying the message, “Biryani is dinner, not consent,” while stating, “The screenshot of the distasteful notification you may have seen with our name is fake. We did not write or send it.”

The controversy started from a viral stand-up comedy crowd-work clip by Pranit More, where an audience member, Himanshu Jangra, remarked that spending Rs 370 on a chicken biryani date implied entitlement to physical intimacy. The statement faced severe online backlash for treating consent and romantic relationships as mere financial transactions. The fallout from the incident has been significant, with the audience member reportedly losing his job following public criticism, while comedian Pranit More issued a public apology over the episode.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.