Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Cabinet Clears Rs 13,800-Crore Sovereign Maritime Fund For Insurance Cover Of Indian Vessels

Cabinet Clears Rs 13,800-Crore Sovereign Maritime Fund For Insurance Cover Of Indian Vessels

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Cabinet Clears Rs 13,800-Crore Sovereign Maritime Fund For Insurance Cover Of Indian Vessels
  • Prime Minister Modi-led Union Cabinet approved Sovereign Maritime Fund with Rs 13,800 crore corpus
  • The fund aims to provide cost-effective insurance for Indian-flagged vessels
  • Decision comes amid safety concerns over vessels due to US-Iran conflict
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet cleared the setting up of a Sovereign Maritime Fund with a corpus of Rs 13,800 crore on Saturday, April 18, 2026, sources told NDTV Profit. The fund will be utilise for cost-effective insurance cover for Indian-flagged vessels. The move follows recent concerns over the safety of vessels amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict and the movement of ships across the Strat of Hormuz.

This is a breaking news story. Kindly check back for more updates

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Nation At 8.30 PM Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Nation At 8.30 PM Today

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source