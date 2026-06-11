Infosys, Reliance Industries, Hindalco, Tata Motors PV, CG Power And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages issued fresh views on Infosys, Reliance Industries, Hindalco, Tata Motors PV, CG Power alongside commentary on oil, steel sectors, equity strategy and more. From a cautious stance on consumer staples and IT services to highly optimistic outlooks on the power transmission super-cycle, here are the key highlights from the latest brokerage notes:

CITI On India Equity Strategy

The combined impact of geopolitics, AI & El-Nino risk has resulted in a subdued sentiment, particularly among FIIs.

India allocation in GEMS (Global Emerging Market) funds is at 5yr low & India UW remains close to highest in 20yrs

Healthy medium-term outlook & low positioning implies that any resolution of West Asia situation & pause in FII outflows could result in upsides. D

Domestic flows are stable – any slowdown is a risk though.

Valuations near 10yr LTA are more reasonable vs. last few years.

Given higher EPS downgrade risks due to prolonged conflict) - NIFTY target of 26k (27k earlier

Key Overweight: Financials, Telecom, Healthcare, Utilities, Defence

Key Underweight: IT Services, Staples, Metals.

Add Hitachi Energy post initiation

Nomura On Adani Ports

Maintain Buy, TP Rs 1930 (From Rs 1850)

4Q performance beats estimates; outlook robust

Raise FY28F EBITDA by 6%, implying 19% EBITDA CAGR over FY26-28F

Aims to expand domestic port capacity by 1.5x to 1,000MT in CY30 from 653MT in FY26

Management expects healthy revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 19%/18% over FY26-31E

Remains India's largest private port operator with strong defensible moats such as industry-leading operating efficiency and integrated logistics offering.

Macquarie On Power

JSW Energy-Initiate Outperform-TP Rs 720

Adani Power-Initiate Neutral-TP Rs 230

Adani Energy Solutions-Initiate Neutral-TP Rs 1450

Indian power sector is undergoing a broad-based regulatory and operational reset across generation, transmission, and distribution

Strong capacity addition on the back of robust demand outlook.

Transmission (capex super-cycle) and improving discom health

Regulatory tailwinds seen

Prefer NTPC > JSW Energy > Power Grid > Adani Green > Adani Power > Adani Energy Solutions.

Jefferies On Power

May 2026 power demand rose 11% YoY on a base of 5% YoY decline in May 2025.

June 2026 generation to date is also strong at 12% YoY rise.

Apr-May 2026 saw 7% demand growth and expect 6% growth in FY27E assuming normal weather conditions.

India's peak power demand reached 271 GW in May 2026, meeting Ministry of Power's 270 GW expectation.

Top picks: JSW Energy, Adani Energy Solutions and NTPC.

Morgan Stanley On Reliance

Maintain Overweight, TP Rs 1803

META and Reliance announced that META will lease 168 MW in the first phase of data centre capacity from Reliance

At its 1GW Jamanagar datacenter, with an option to scale up.

META will cover the cost of energy and water supporting facilities.

META will connect the datacenter to its cable systems (Project Waterworth), which links the US, India, Brazil and South Africa, among other regions.

RIL's proposed US $110bn AI investment over seven years is as large as its last investment cycle in 2014-21 for its consumer businesses.

Estimate the Intelligence business will deliver 12%+ post tax ROCE, i.e., ~2x higher than its consumer/telco investments over the past decade.

Goldman Sachs On Reliance Industries

Maintain Buy, TP Rs 1910

Revise FY27E/28E EBITDA estimates by -4.5%/-2.0%

Weaker INR outlook, stronger refining cracks outlook offset in near-term by higher crude premium, windfall taxes on refined products, and higher LPG production

Lower E&P earnings driven by higher oil and LNG price outlook, more than offset by mark to market of larger KG D6 production volume decline and higher opex

Lower Retail earnings factoring in margin impact from investments in JioMart

lower FY27E/28E EPS by -8.5%/-2.6% as mark to market other non-operating income and expenses based on FY26 actual results.

CLSA On Upstream Oil (ONGC, Oil India)

Government has announced an increase in the royalty rate on onshore crude oil production after the cut announced about a month ago.

The new effective royalty rate of 13.33% on crude production from onshore fields is higher than the 10% announced on 8 May, but this is still lower than the 16.67% rate that was applicable before.

Could hit EPS of ONGC/Oil India by 2%/9%

See this as a one-off tweak to protect state government revenues

see the recent stock price fall as an overreaction for ONGC

Oil India expect it to report notable jump in production in its June quarter results.

Morgan Stanley On Steel

Jindal Steel-Maintain Overweight-TP Rs 1340 (From Rs 1250)

JSW Steel-Maintain Overweight-TP Rs 1470 (From Rs 1330)

Tata Steel-Maintain Overweight-TP Rs 235 (From Rs 215)

SAIL-Maintain Underweight-TP Rs 160 (From Rs 140)

Increase F27 steel spread estimates by ~2%, while F28 remains largely unchanged.

Localization of the Indian steel industry and the medium-term anti-involution theme in China provide structural support for steel spreads beyond seasonality.

Steel stocks have performed well, and expect select names to continue to outperform, supported by strong earnings growth potential.

Limited Middle East conflict impact.

HSBC On Steel

Steel demand remains solid

See muted steel price declines this monsoon owing to production constraints

High coking coal prices a concern for steelmakers

Expect domestic steel price hikes post monsoons

Buy-rated TATA and JSW (Flat steel) better placed than Holdr ated SAIL (Long steel) given higher margins and prices.

Morgan Stanley On Hindalco

Maintain Overweight, TP Rs 1325

Novelis Announces Restart of Oswego Hot Mill

Oswego facility was disrupted by two fires in September and November 2025, affecting cumulative volumes of 150-200kt

Positive development for the company.

Although management earlier guided to a restart by June, it had been was an overhang for the stock

Expect the facility to ramp-up quickly and normalize production over F2Q27

Next keys to track will be-Bay Minette commissioning by F3Q27

Overall insurance recoveries over the next couple of years – management had guided to 70-75% recoveries of overall impact of US$1.7bn.

JP Morgan On Pidilite Industries (Management Meet)

Maintain Overweight-TP Rs 1630

Medium-term growth outlook remains constructive, underpinned by strong India consumption and housing/construction tailwinds

Strategically, the company is prioritizing sustainable Underlying Volume Growth (UVG) over pure pricing

Deepening its moat through premiumization in core adhesives, faster growth in underpenetrated categories such as tile adhesives and waterproofing

Further expansion of its Growth & Pioneer portfolio, which now contributes nearly half of the business and could add ~100bps to UVG annually.

Expect mid-teens+ revenue growth in FY27, supported by 10%+ pricing, resilient underlying demand, and operating leverage to partly offset gross margin pressure

Keeping EBITDA margins around the mid-point of the guided band of 20-24%

JP Morgan On Q-Commerce

Pecking order in QC is Eternal>Swiggy

Blinkit's quarterly monthly DS add runrate remains stable and it is on track to reach 3,000 DS by Mar-27 while Zepto and Instamart saw moderate increases.

On an absolute level, both Zepto and Instamart remain significantly behind Blinkit on aggregate DS and the net add pace (

Store vintage remains highest at Zepto (91% of DS >6M old), followed by Blinkit and Instamart at joint second (86% of Dark stores >6M old)

City footprint saw a decline with a reduction in tail cities across all three platforms

Blinkit maintained its leadership across the top metros except in Chennai and Hyderabad.

Blinkit's stable pace of DS adds alongside muted subsidies.

JP Morgan On Consumer Staples

FMCG companies have entered FY27 on a cautiously optimistic footing

Volume growth step-up seen through 2HFY26 has been sustained into Q1FY27 so far,

Expect FY27E revenue growth of ~12% (avg) to come in ahead of FY26 supported by the return of pricing-led growth.

The structural pivot towards premiumization, digital channels, and portfolio diversification remains firmly intact.

Preference is for companies that can defend core franchises while building higher-growth, higher-optionality adjacencies

Sector valuations have been weighed down by cyclical concerns (El Niño, inflation) and investor flows towards higher growth sectors.

Key Overweight -TATA Consumer, Marico, NESTLE, HUL and GCPL.

Jefferies On Tata Motors PV (Annual Report)

Maintain Underperform, TP Rs 300

JLR's FY26 annual report outlines a tough business environment

Uncertainties and regional disparities in EV adoption requiring the company to adjust its EV-centric product strategy to incorporate ICE/hybrids.

CWIP (capital work & product development in progress) is already up 6x in 3-years to £8bn (31% of total assets)

Depreciation fell to 11-year low in FY26.

Warranty expense also rose to 15-year high of 6.6%

CLSA On Infosys

Maintain Outperform, TP Rs 1512

Believe market estimates of 2%-4% of deflation due to AI are incrementally being offset by new volume opportunities around managing AI agents, token cost optimisation and modernisation related work.

GenAI services opportunity around six new value pools will be US$300bn-US$400bn by 2030

Overall TAM for System Integrators can expand by up to 15x as AI impacts white-collar human capital pool globally.

GenAI revenue for INFY is currently at c.US$1bn annually, and is growing faster than the company average growth rate.

Co is ahead of competition in AI adoption with top rankings across 16 industry analyst reports.

The current CEO tenure is ending in Mar 2027, and the board will decide future courses of action.

Nomura On Pharma

IPM Growth Trends-May 2026

Torrent's growth is the strongest amongst coverage

Sun gains market share in semaglutide

All companies under coverage grew ahead of the market except for Alkem and Dr Reddy's

Eli Lilly's Tirzepatide maintained its No. 1 position in May 2026

Torrent maintained its leadership position with a 19% market share.

Torrent was the only generic to have generated sales from oral Semaglutide for the full month of May-26.

HSBC On IT Services

Sentiment remains cautious on the sector

Accelerated M&A by IT companies may prove to be an incremental risk rather than an offset to AI impact

AI deflation may continue to eat away the bulk of incremental tech spend rendering anaemic growth for another 6-8 quarters

Expect sector valuations to bottom out at 13-14x PE, as a growth pick-up from FY29 remains a plausible scenario.

Jefferies On FCNR-B Deposits

Banks' new FCNR-B rates is a 200-350bps hike with larger banks at 5.5-6% & smaller ones at 7%.

Large banks' rates are a tad below 6.5% expectation, as they are testing demand at a cost below local deposits

Smaller banks offer higher rates to win clients & cover for lower leverage.

Level of leverage & cost of borrowing (4.75-5%) will determine IRRs & inflows.

Hope India raises 10% of forex reserve ($680bn), even if at higher rate.

With 7-10x leverage, customers can generate 14-18% US$ IRR annually over 3-5 years with large banks & 22-29% with smaller banks.

Macquarie On GE Vernova T&D

Initiate Outperform, TP Rs 5470

One of the most strategically positioned players

India's grid monetization and renewables-driven transmission capacity buildout

Orderbook triples over FY24-36, indicating high conviction in multi-year transmission them

Highest exposure share at 335 of revenue

Capacity ramp-up to capitalise on both local and global oppotunities.

CLSA On Honasa Consumer

Maintain Outperform, TP Rs 462 (From Rs 434)

Substantial white-space for expansion in key product categories

To drive >500bps margin over five years

Margin will be driven by improving channel mix and operating leverage

Raise FY27-29CL estimates 6-14%

JP Morgan On Jubilant Foodworks (Management Meet)

Maintain Neutral, TP Rs 474

Confidence in structural ability to deliver 5-7% LFL growth

Focus on execution superiority and significant runway for store expansion

FY27 SSSG expected to be more price indexed (inflationary backdrop)

Near term 200bps standalone EBIDTA margin remains intact

Standalone revenue growth of 15%

Macquarie On Siemens Energy

Initiate Outperform, TP Rs 4190

Structural tailwinds at work, capacity ramp-up to capture demand

Electrification decarbonization and grid monetization to persist for decades

Backed by strong order book, 30% EPS 3-year CAGR and >25% return ratios

Business is skewed towards transmission (heavy investments)

Macquarie On CG Power & Industrial Solution

Initiate Outperform, TP Rs 1,090.

Multiple engines at work-across grid, industrial equipment, railways etc.

Co aims to support India's high voltage grid built-out.

Co has leadership in low voltage motors.

Backed by strong orderbook, 28% FY26-29E CAGR and >20% returns.

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