Epstein Ties: Bill Gates Says Late Convicted Sex Offender Tried To Use His Extramarital Affairs Against Him

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told US congressional investigators on Wednesday that Jeffrey Epstein had attempted to use knowledge of his extramarital affairs to pressure him into re-engaging with the late convicted sex offender.

Testifying before the House Oversight Committee in a closed-door session, Gates said he had no knowledge of Epstein's crimes and had never visited his island, ranch or Florida home.

"I never witnessed nor had any indication that Epstein was engaged in ongoing criminal conduct. I have never victimized anyone," Gates said in his prepared remarks.

Gates said he learned that Epstein had become aware of sensitive details about his personal life.

"I learned Epstein had become aware of sensitive information about my personal life, including the fact that I had been unfaithful in my marriage. These affairs had nothing to do with my interactions with Epstein, but they were painful for my family," he said.

Gates added that Epstein tried to use this information, "in addition to many lies that he layered on top", to pressure him to resume contact after their interactions had ended, but was unsuccessful.

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Gates said he was introduced to Epstein in 2011, when the sex offender promised to raise billions of dollars for global health causes. "I recall being aware that Epstein had faced prior legal issues, but I did not fully understand the extent of the crimes he committed.

"I accepted the introduction without applying the scrutiny I should have," he told lawmakers, calling the meeting a "grave error in judgement."

Gates said his interactions with Epstein were "limited" and ended in December 2014.

The testimony came after the Justice Department released over three million pages of Epstein files earlier this year, which contained several hundred references to Gates. Among the documents were unverified draft emails, apparently written by Epstein to himself, containing explosive and uncorroborated allegations against Gates, which he has strongly denied.

"I should never have met with Epstein in the first place," Gates said.

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