Epstein Fallout: Will Bill Gates Speak At Microsoft Summit? Here's What We Know

Fresh scrutiny over Bill Gates' past ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has reportedly led to the Microsoft co-founder being sidelined from several high-profile events this year, including Microsoft's annual CEO Summit, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The report said Microsoft informed Gates' team ahead of the summit that it would be preferable for the company's co-founder not to attend the gathering. Gates has traditionally been a prominent presence at the event and has often hosted summit attendees at his Washington home.

"While it didn't work out this year, we've already extended an invitation for Bill to attend the CEO Summit next year," a Microsoft spokesperson told the Journal.

List of Cancelled Appearances

According to the WSJ, the Microsoft episode is part of a broader pattern that has seen Gates' participation in major corporate and public events come under increasing scrutiny following the release of additional Epstein-related documents.

The newspaper reported that Gates also missed Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha this year, the first time in decades that he did not attend. While he was not formally barred, people familiar with the matter said some advisers had recommended that he stay away.

The report further noted that Gates' relationship with Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett appears to have cooled. Buffett, once one of the Gates Foundation's biggest backers, stepped down as a trustee in 2021 following Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce. He later indicated that the foundation would not receive any of his fortune after his death.

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In a March interview with CNBC, Buffett said he had not spoken to Gates since the latest batch of Epstein-related files was released and wanted to see what additional information emerged before making future philanthropic decisions.

The Journal also highlighted an incident in India earlier this year. Gates had been scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi in February and had already travelled to the country when questions arose over his participation after his name appeared in newly released Epstein-related records.

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According to the report, organisers ultimately concluded that the attention surrounding Gates could distract from the summit's focus on artificial intelligence, leading to the cancellation of his keynote address.

The developments suggest that Gates, who spent years transforming his public image from tech billionaire to global philanthropist, is facing increasing scrutiny over his past association with Epstein, with repercussions extending across corporate, philanthropic and public platforms.

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