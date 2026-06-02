Oracle's Larry Ellison Overtakes Bezos, Sergey Brin To Become World's Third-Richest Person

Larry Ellison has become the world's third-richest person after a surge in Oracle's share price pushed the company to its highest level in years, according to a Forbes report published on June 1, 2026. The jump in Oracle stock significantly boosted Ellison's net worth, allowing him to surpass Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Google co-founder Sergey Brin in the global billionaire rankings, according to Forbes.

As Oracle's stock climbed to a new 2026 high, Ellison's fortune rose sharply due to his substantial stake in the company, which he co-founded and where he now serves as chairman and chief technology officer.

Apart from his stakes in Oracle and Tesla, Larry Ellison also owns the prestigious Indian Wells Open tennis tournament and approximately 98% of Lanai, one of the islands in Hawaii. His investments extend beyond the technology sector, reflecting his interests in sports, real estate and luxury hospitality, as reported by Forbes.

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Oracle's recent rise in share price came after a difficult period when the company's stock had fallen about 35% from its peak in late October. The decline was caused by concerns over Oracle's plans to spend $50 billion on expanding its artificial intelligence (AI) business, weaker-than-expected revenue results, and reports of delays and funding issues related to its data centre project with OpenAI.

According to Forbes' real-time billionaire tracking, the latest surge places Ellison ahead of Jeff Bezos and Sergey Brin, though the rankings remain subject to change as markets continue to fluctuate. The development underscores Oracle's renewed strength in the tech sector and its growing role in AI-driven enterprise services.

An acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, backed by investments from the Ellison family and RedBird Capital, would bring some of the world's biggest entertainment brands under an Ellison-backed group. This would combine franchises such as Harry Potter and the DC Universe with major media assets including CBS, CNN and HBO, creating a powerful entertainment and media portfolio.

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