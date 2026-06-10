Epstein's Past To Influence On Decisions: Three Questions Bill Gates May Face From US Congress Panel

A congressional committee is scheduled to interview Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and one of the most well-known philanthropists in the world, on Wednesday regarding his previous relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Gates is willingly travelling to Washington, saying he is excited about the chance to address the House Oversight Committee over his connection to the disgraced financier, as reported by the BBC.

While awaiting trial in 2019, Epstein committed suicide in a prison cell. Ghislaine Maxwell, his longtime companion and associate, is incarcerated for 20 years for her involvement in his crimes.

After the US Department of Justice (DOJ) recently released over three million pages of papers related to Epstein's criminal investigation, Gates's relationship with Epstein became more widely known. There were thousands of instances of Gates's name.

He has consistently denied any misconduct and disputed the notion that he was aware of Epstein's illicit activities. However, he did admit that he made a bad decision when he met Epstein in a TV appearance earlier this year.

Spending time with him was a mistake. "Many people regret ever knowing him, including me," he remarked.

Three main questions that the congressional committee might pose to Epstein:

Why did Gates meet a man who had already been found guilty of sexual offences?

His public remarks don't make it apparent what exactly united the two.

The main justification offered by Gates for his relationship with Epstein is that it was transactional and focused on talks about philanthropy and possible financing for his foundation that never materialised.

Gates claims that their affiliation started in 2011, three years after Epstein was found guilty in Florida of two counts of soliciting prostitution, one of which included a minor.

Why didn't Gates express more interest in understanding Epstein's background?

In February, Gates admitted to his foundation staff that he was aware of an "18-month thing" that had restricted Epstein's travel, but he failed to thoroughly investigate his past.

During a time when the two men seemed to spend a lot of time together, lawmakers are expected to investigate how likely it is that Gates, one of the titans of the information industry, would have remained largely uninterested in the specifics of Epstein's background, including facts that were already in the public domain.

Was Epstein trying to sway Gates or was it the other way around?

In its letter inviting Gates to sit for an interview, the committee said it believed he would have useful information concerning the "ways in which Mr Epstein and Ms Maxwell sought to curry favour and exercise influence to protect their illegal activities".

At the very least, this is a plausible explanation for Epstein's desire to get to know someone like Gates, a worldwide person with substantial networks and power despite not being a politician.

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He has consistently denied any misconduct and disputed the notion that he was aware of Epstein's illicit activities. However, he did admit that he made a bad decision when he met Epstein in a TV appearance earlier this year.

Spending time with him was a mistake. "Many people regret ever knowing him, including me," he remarked.

A photo that seems to show Gates close to an aeroplane with Epstein's pilot present was one of the documents made public by the DOJ. Gates claims to have flown on a private aircraft with Epstein; this is one of the details that has plagued many people who have been damaged by Epstein.

Gates is seen posing with his arm around Epstein and many other women in other photos.

Draft emails ascribed to Epstein are also included in the documents, and they contain several controversial and unsubstantiated statements regarding Gates's private life. These include claims that Epstein helped Gates have "illicit trysts" with "married women," that the Microsoft co-founder had a sexually transmitted infection (STI) from "Russian girls," and that Epstein had "helped Bill get drugs" to treat it.

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