Another Setback To Mamata Banerjee: TMC's Prakash Chik Baraik Resigns As Rajya Sabha MP

Trinamool Congress MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigned as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, becoming the third TMC parliamentarian to quit this week in what is shaping up as an unprecedented crisis for Mamata Banerjee's party.

In a letter addressed to Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan, Baraik wrote, "I do hereby resign from the membership of Rajya Sabha, which may please be accepted with immediate effect." He conveyed his "sincere gratitude" to the Chairman, Deputy Chairman and "all functionaries of Rajya Sabha Secretariat extending all help and cooperation during my tenure as a Member of the Rajya Sabha," the letter said.

The resignation was dated June 11, 2026.

Baraik, a West Bengal MP who served on the Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and the Consultative Committee on Tribal Affairs, is the latest in a string of TMC leaders to break with the party.

His resignation comes a day after Sushmita Dev, a former Congress leader who joined the TMC in 2021, quit the party. Earlier this week, senior TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray had tendered his resignation from both the party and the Rajya Sabha.

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The exits at the parliamentary level mirror a deepening rebellion within the party's legislature wing in West Bengal, where 58 TMC MLAs broke ranks with the party leadership and backed Ritabrata Banerjee for the post of Leader of the Opposition, rejecting the party's official nominee Shovandeb Chattopadhyay.

The open defiance was a rare and significant challenge to Mamata Banerjee's authority within her own organisation.

The wave of resignations and the legislative revolt signal growing discontent within the Trinamool Congress, a party that Mamata Banerjee has led with near-unchallenged dominance since its founding. The timing is particularly sensitive, with the party navigating both internal dissent and a competitive political landscape in West Bengal.

There has been no immediate response from TMC's leadership on Baraik's resignation.

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