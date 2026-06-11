Peddi Box Office Collection Day 8: Ram Charan Film Maintains Strong Run In Second Week, Mints This Amount

Ram Charan's Peddi collected an estimated Rs 3.57 crore net in India till evening on Day 8, according to Sacnilk's live data. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 190.82 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 226.75 crore.

Language-Wise Performance

The Telugu version remained the film's biggest contributor on Thursday, earning Rs 2.89 crore net from 2,461 shows while recording 20% occupancy.

The Hindi version followed with Rs 0.61 crore from 2,568 shows and 10% occupancy. The Tamil version added Rs 0.07 crore from 316 shows, registering 16% occupancy.

Occupancy Trends

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 15% on Day 8. Meanwhile, the Telugu version registered 18.73% occupancy, improving from 14.69% in morning shows to 22.77% during the afternoon.

Among major centres, Visakhapatnam led the occupancy chart with 30.5%, followed by Mahbubnagar (29.5%) and Warangal (29%).

Guntur recorded 22.5% occupancy, while Kakinada and Nizamabad stood at 21% each. Chennai registered 19%, followed by Vijayawada (18%) and Hyderabad (16.5%).

On the lower side, Karimnagar posted 12.5% occupancy, while Bengaluru and Mumbai recorded 9.5% each. NCR remained the weakest market at 5% occupancy.

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Screen Count

Peddi opened with 12,412 shows on Day 1 and gradually saw its screen count reduce through the week. The film was screened in 10,113 shows on Day 2, 9,019 on Day 3, 9,068 on Day 4, 7,905 on Day 5, 7,554 on Day 6 and 7,535 on Day 7. As of Day 8, it is running across 5,345 shows nationwide.

First Week Performance

Peddi completed its first week with a strong Rs 190.82 crore India net collection. The film began its run with Rs 18.50 crore in paid previews before collecting Rs 51 crore on opening day.

It went on to earn Rs 26.90 crore on Day 2, Rs 29.10 crore on Day 3 and Rs 32.15 crore on Day 4. Collections then dropped to Rs 12.35 crore on Monday, followed by Rs 9.70 crore on Tuesday and Rs 7.55 crore on Wednesday.

Made on a reported budget of around Rs 350 crore, Peddi is now inching closer to the Rs 200 crore net milestone in India and will look to gain momentum heading into its second weekend.

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