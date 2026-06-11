Peddi Box Office Collection Day 7: Ram Charan Film Tops Rs 270 Crore Worldwide Despite Midweek Dip

Ram Charan's Peddi added Rs 7.55-crore net on Day 7, taking its total India net collection to Rs 187.25 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film recorded a 22.2% drop from Tuesday's Rs 9.7-crore haul but continues to perform strongly in Telugu markets as it nears the Rs 200-crore-net mark in India.

Worldwide Collection Update

Peddi's India gross collection currently stands at Rs 222.53 crore. The film also added approximately Rs 0.8 crore overseas on Wednesday, taking its international gross total to Rs 48.8 crore.

With contributions from domestic and international markets combined, the film's worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 271.33 crore.

Telugu Version Continues To Lead

The Telugu version remained the primary dmjytriver of the film's business on Day 7, contributing Rs 6.10 crore net from 3,384 shows while recording 24% occupancy.

The Hindi version followed with Rs 1.25 crore from 3,522 shows and 11% occupancy. Tamil contributed Rs 0.11 crore from 423 shows, while Kannada and Malayalam added Rs 0.07 crore and Rs 0.02 crore respectively.

Occupancy Trends

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 17.3% on Wednesday, while the Telugu version registered 21.58%.

The afternoon and evening shows performed better than morning screenings, indicating continued audience interest during prime hours.

Visakhapatnam led all major centres with 39.8% occupancy, followed by Warangal (35%), Mahbubnagar (30.5%) and Kakinada (28.8%). Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur and Nizamabad remained above the 20% mark, while Bengaluru, Mumbai and NCR saw comparatively lower turnout.

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State-Wise Gross Collection Report

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana once again dominated the film's earnings, contributing Rs 6.50 crore gross on Day 7.

Karnataka generated Rs 0.60 crore gross, followed by Tamil Nadu with Rs 0.25 crore. Kerala added Rs 0.05 crore, while the Rest of India markets collectively contributed Rs 1.49 crore gross.

First Week Box Office Performance

Peddi opened strongly with paid previews worth Rs 18.50 crore before collecting Rs 51 crore on its official opening day.

Collections remained robust over the first weekend, with the film earning Rs 26.90 crore on Day 2, Rs 29.10 crore on Day 3 and Rs 32.15 crore on Day 4. It then collected Rs 12.35 crore on Monday and Rs 9.70 crore on Tuesday before closing its first week with Rs 7.55 crore on Wednesday.

Produced on a reported budget of around Rs 350 crore, Peddi will now look to capitalize on its first-week performance as it heads into the second weekend.

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