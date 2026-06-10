After 'Obsession' Backlash, 'Backrooms' Gets Zero-Cut CBFC Clearance Ahead Of India Release

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared Backrooms for release in India without any cuts, according to Bollywood Hungama.

The sci-fi psychological horror film was awarded an 'A' certificate on June 8, making it one of the notable releases this week to pass the certification process without any visual or audio modifications.

According to the censor certificate, Backrooms has a runtime of 110 minutes and 54 seconds, which translates to 1 hour, 50 minutes and 54 seconds.

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Why The Decision Is Drawing Attention?

The certification has drawn attention among moviegoers as Backrooms arrives in India after a successful run overseas.

The development comes shortly after the CBFC faced criticism over its decisions on several films. The board drew backlash after asking for cuts in two key scenes of Obsession, a move that sparked widespread debate on social media.

Against that backdrop, Backrooms receiving a clean clearance has come as a surprise to many moviegoers.

All About The Film

Directed by Kane Parsons, Backrooms is based on the viral online horror phenomenon that gained popularity through internet stories, videos and fan theories.

The film stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass and Finn Bennett.

The story follows a therapist whose patient suddenly disappears into a strange and unexplained dimension. In an attempt to find him, she enters the mysterious world herself and encounters endless corridors, unsettling spaces and terrifying creatures.

Critical And Commercial Success

The horror thriller has received a strong response from critics and currently holds an 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Many reviewers have praised Kane Parsons' visual style and his ability to create an unsettling atmosphere, while audience reactions have also been largely positive.

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Viewers have particularly appreciated the film's psychological horror elements, sound design and immersive storytelling, though some felt the narrative was open to interpretation.

Made on a reported budget of $10 million, Backrooms has emerged as a major success at the global box office. The film has earned more than $212 million worldwide in just 10 days, becoming the highest-grossing film in A24's history.

India Release

After originally being scheduled for May 29, Backrooms will now arrive in Indian cinemas on June 12 following a revised release plan aimed at a wider theatrical rollout.

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